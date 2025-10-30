SMC Trend Momentum
- インディケータ
- Mike Markgraf
- バージョン: 1.3
- アップデート済み: 12 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 5
SMC Trend Momentum is a momentum oscillator displayed in a separate window. It combines Donchian position bias with ZigZag leg normalization into one adaptively smoothed signal. A color‑coded histogram with prewarn and warn states supports visual assessment of direction and momentum changes. Optional higher‑timeframe alignment (H1/H4) can be used as a filter.
Features
- Combined bias oscillator (Donchian + ZigZag)
- Donchian position bias (distance from channel equilibrium)
- ZigZag leg normalization (position within the latest leg span)
- Adjustable weights for both components
- Smoothing
- Methods: SMA, EMA, WMA, DoubleEMA, Kalman, Hodrick–Prescott
- ATR-driven adaptive smoothing (periods, HP Lambda, Kalman R)
- Option to separate smoothing for display and alerts
- Scaling and clipping
- Modes: Clip, Raw, Window normalization (configurable window length)
- Optional soft clipping: Atan, SoftSign, Cubic
- Histogram states (color logic)
- Neutral: DimGray
- Prewarn Buy: SpringGreen
- Strong Buy: Lime
- Prewarn Sell: Orange
- Strong Sell: Tomato
- First Prewarn (Up/Down): DeepSkyBlue
- Optional: zero line and warn levels
- HTF alignment (ZigZag gates)
- Optional H1/H4, mode Any/All
- Presets
- Scalper, Swing, Index, FX (preconfigured weights/smoothing), optional auto‑apply on init
- Signals and alerts
- Zero‑cross Buy/Sell (popup/push), “Only current bar” option, debounce via minimum gap
- Prewarn alerts (optional Down only), on bar close or live; optional first‑prewarn marker
How it works (overview)
- Donchian bias: Calculates upper/lower Donchian boundaries and equilibrium; normalizes price distance to the band half.
- ZigZag normalization: Uses the last two ZigZag pivots to derive the relative position within the leg span.
- Blending and smoothing: Merges both components by configured weights and applies adaptive smoothing (optionally ATR‑driven).
- Visualization and alerts: Scales/clips the signal, applies color states, and triggers zero‑cross and prewarn alerts. Optional H1/H4 ZigZag gates can steer filtering and color logic.
Notes
- On‑screen labels, input parameters, and screenshot captions are in English.
- This tool is for visualization and analysis only and does not provide investment advice. Trading involves risks; losses are possible. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Parameters and on‑screen labels
- Mixing
- BiasWeight (0..1)
- ZigZagWeight (0..1)
- Smoothing
- SmoothingMethod: SMA | EMA | WMA | DoubleEMA | Kalman | HodrickPrescott
- UseAdaptiveATR: true/false
- ATRPeriod: integer
- DisplaySmoothingSeparated: true/false
- Scaling
- ScaleMode: Clip | Raw | Window
- WindowLength: integer
- SoftClipping: Off | Atan | SoftSign | Cubic
- Levels and colors
- ShowZeroLine: true/false
- WarnLevelUp / WarnLevelDown: double
- Histogram states: Neutral, Prewarn Buy, Strong Buy, Prewarn Sell, Strong Sell, First Prewarn (Up/Down)
- HTF alignment
- HTF: Off | H1 | H4
- GateMode: Any | All
- Presets
- PresetProfile: Off | Scalper | Swing | Index | FX
- AutoApplyOnInit: true/false
- Alerts
- ZeroCrossAlert: On/Off
- OnlyCurrentBar: On/Off
- MinGapBars: integer
- PrewarnAlert: Off | Both | DownOnly
- EvaluateOnClose: On/Off
- FirstPrewarnMarker: On/Off
