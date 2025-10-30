SMC Trend Momentum

SMC Trend Momentum 

SMC Trend Momentum is a momentum oscillator displayed in a separate window. It combines Donchian position bias with ZigZag leg normalization into one adaptively smoothed signal. A color‑coded histogram with prewarn and warn states supports visual assessment of direction and momentum changes. Optional higher‑timeframe alignment (H1/H4) can be used as a filter.

Features

  • Combined bias oscillator (Donchian + ZigZag)
    • Donchian position bias (distance from channel equilibrium)
    • ZigZag leg normalization (position within the latest leg span)
    • Adjustable weights for both components
  • Smoothing
    • Methods: SMA, EMA, WMA, DoubleEMA, Kalman, Hodrick–Prescott
    • ATR-driven adaptive smoothing (periods, HP Lambda, Kalman R)
    • Option to separate smoothing for display and alerts
  • Scaling and clipping
    • Modes: Clip, Raw, Window normalization (configurable window length)
    • Optional soft clipping: Atan, SoftSign, Cubic
  • Histogram states (color logic)
    • Neutral: DimGray
    • Prewarn Buy: SpringGreen
    • Strong Buy: Lime
    • Prewarn Sell: Orange
    • Strong Sell: Tomato
    • First Prewarn (Up/Down): DeepSkyBlue
    • Optional: zero line and warn levels
  • HTF alignment (ZigZag gates)
    • Optional H1/H4, mode Any/All
  • Presets
    • Scalper, Swing, Index, FX (preconfigured weights/smoothing), optional auto‑apply on init
  • Signals and alerts
    • Zero‑cross Buy/Sell (popup/push), “Only current bar” option, debounce via minimum gap
    • Prewarn alerts (optional Down only), on bar close or live; optional first‑prewarn marker

How it works (overview)

  1. Donchian bias: Calculates upper/lower Donchian boundaries and equilibrium; normalizes price distance to the band half.
  2. ZigZag normalization: Uses the last two ZigZag pivots to derive the relative position within the leg span.
  3. Blending and smoothing: Merges both components by configured weights and applies adaptive smoothing (optionally ATR‑driven).
  4. Visualization and alerts: Scales/clips the signal, applies color states, and triggers zero‑cross and prewarn alerts. Optional H1/H4 ZigZag gates can steer filtering and color logic.

Notes

  • On‑screen labels, input parameters, and screenshot captions are in English.
  • This tool is for visualization and analysis only and does not provide investment advice. Trading involves risks; losses are possible. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Parameters and on‑screen labels 

  • Mixing
    • BiasWeight (0..1)
    • ZigZagWeight (0..1)
  • Smoothing
    • SmoothingMethod: SMA | EMA | WMA | DoubleEMA | Kalman | HodrickPrescott
    • UseAdaptiveATR: true/false
    • ATRPeriod: integer
    • DisplaySmoothingSeparated: true/false
  • Scaling
    • ScaleMode: Clip | Raw | Window
    • WindowLength: integer
    • SoftClipping: Off | Atan | SoftSign | Cubic
  • Levels and colors
    • ShowZeroLine: true/false
    • WarnLevelUp / WarnLevelDown: double
    • Histogram states: Neutral, Prewarn Buy, Strong Buy, Prewarn Sell, Strong Sell, First Prewarn (Up/Down)
  • HTF alignment
    • HTF: Off | H1 | H4
    • GateMode: Any | All
  • Presets
    • PresetProfile: Off | Scalper | Swing | Index | FX
    • AutoApplyOnInit: true/false
  • Alerts
    • ZeroCrossAlert: On/Off
    • OnlyCurrentBar: On/Off
    • MinGapBars: integer
    • PrewarnAlert: Off | Both | DownOnly
    • EvaluateOnClose: On/Off
    • FirstPrewarnMarker: On/Off

