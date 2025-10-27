SMC Donchian Suite

SMC Donchian Suite – Donchian + Anchored VWAP + VRVP with 5‑State Candles and Alerts

The SMC Donchian Suite blends Donchian channels, Anchored VWAP and Visible Range Volume Profile (VRVP) with internal 5‑state candle coloring, alerts/push, and EA‑ready buffers for clean breakouts, volume context, and tradable signals.

Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal

  • Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
  • Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
  • Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)

Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.

Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!

Key features

  • Donchian channels (Upper/Lower/EQ) for regime/range context
  • Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with anchor modes: SessionStart (London open), ManualTime, BarIndex
  • VRVP: visible‑range histograms, POC line, Value‑Area box
  • 5‑state candle coloring: Neutral, Prewarn BUY, BUY strong, Prewarn SELL, SELL strong
  • EA buffers: SigState (0..4), SigBuy/SigSell pulses on the first signal candle
  • Alerts & Push (once per bar, bar‑close or intrabar)
  • Optional Donchian overlay (box + EQ line) for clear visualization
  • Chart‑tidy: volumes/grid disabled for clean screenshots

Signal logic (compact)

  • BUY strong: first close above Donchian Upper; SELL strong vice versa below Lower
  • Prewarn states: candles near band extremes relative to EQ, anticipating potential breakouts
  • EA pulses: first signal per side (prewarn or strong) via SigBuy/SigSell

Inputs (sample)

  • Donchian_Period (default 100)
  • AVWAP_AnchorMode: SessionStart / ManualTime / BarIndex; AVWAP_AnchorTime / AVWAP_AnchorBarIndex
  • PriceSource (Close/HLC3/HL2/OHLC4) and VolumeMode (Tick/Unit/Real) for AVWAP
  • VRVP: Show_VRVP, VRVP_Window, ValueArea%
  • Colors & palette invert; overlay options; alert settings

Compatibility & Installation

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Installation: Open Terminal → MQL5 → Indicators → Market; add via Navigator

Support & Notice

  • Includes alerts/push and EA buffers for downstream automation
Disclaimer
  • This tool is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.
  • Risk warning:   Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
  • This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
  • The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.

 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter
Mike Markgraf
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precise MTF bias + Keltner breakouts—clean candle coloring, optional Donchian/200-SMA filters, and EA-ready signal buffers. SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter is a visual MT5 indicator that colors candles based on a multi‑timeframe EMA bias and highlights momentum breakouts using Keltner channels. You can optionally enable Donchian confirmation and a 200‑SMA trend filter to tighten entries and better filter ranging conditions. The goal is a clean, calm display—neutral/long/short candle colors, un
FREE
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag  Dual-path Donchian/ZigZag signals: Zero-cross for early entries, Warn-level for strong trend phases. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most. Same features in every tier – the only differ
SMC Donchian Trend Breakout
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Donchian breakouts with Keltner context and clear bias visualization Overview SMC Donchian Trend Breakout combines a PD Bias Oscillator in the subwindow with Donchian Range and Keltner Channel in the main chart. The logic detects breakouts, FVG retests, and optional BOS/Swing confirmations, providing clean pre-warning and full signals. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permane
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout : Structured breakouts, clear regimes, clean signals Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most. Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price. Buy now and lock in the earl
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Multi‑Timeframe Donchian/Keltner Trend Painter with optional smoothing and clean breakout signals Colors candles by trend bias and offers three smoothing modes to reduce noise and make trend phases clearer. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is
Half Life HoldTime
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Half‑Life time‑to‑hold estimator with spectral fusion and confidence heatmap — manage trades by regime, not guesswork A precise MT5 indicator that estimates optimal hold-time by fusing AR(1) half-life with the dominant spectral cycle, with smoothing, regime colors, and a confidence heatmap. Select units (bars/minutes/hours) and optionally fix the display scale. Keep the product description concise and structured to meet Market quality guidelines. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price
SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Donchian Premium/Discount overlay with HTF confluence and prioritized breakout arrows SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals visualizes premium and discount zones using the Donchian channel with a 50% equilibrium line. Optionally, it adds HTF boundaries/EQ for clean multi‑timeframe confluence. Prioritized, de‑duplicated arrows can be sourced from “SMC Donchian Trend Breakout”; the overlay also works standalone without arrows. Note: This overlay uses external DKTB signals from the “SMC Donchian Trend B
SMC Donchian CandleBlend
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian CandleBlend — Clear candle colors from two confirmers ( SMC Donchian Trend Breakout, SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag) Why this tool? Blends two SMC sources (Trend Breakout + Fusion ZigZag) into a concise 5-state color code. Resolves conflicts automatically: Strong > Prewarn; neutral when contradictory. Main-chart coloring for instant bias/regime perception, no sub-window clutter. Robust handling for missing buffers; clean handle releases on deinit. Tidy charts by default: volumes and gri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt