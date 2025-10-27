Half Life HoldTime
- Göstergeler
- Mike Markgraf
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Half‑Life time‑to‑hold estimator with spectral fusion and confidence heatmap — manage trades by regime, not guesswork
A precise MT5 indicator that estimates optimal hold-time by fusing AR(1) half-life with the dominant spectral cycle, with smoothing, regime colors, and a confidence heatmap. Select units (bars/minutes/hours) and optionally fix the display scale. Keep the product description concise and structured to meet Market quality guidelines.
Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal
- Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
- Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
- Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)
Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.
Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!
Why this tool?
- Computes AR(1) half‑life and optionally fuses it with dominant spectral cycle (Goertzel/Welch)
- Outputs robust “Suggested Hold” in bars/minutes/hours, with rounding, min bars, and fixed scale
- Regime classification (short/medium/long) for pragmatic, time‑based exit management
- Confidence heatmap (bands 0..3) to gauge signal quality at a glance
- EMA smoothing reduces jitter; invalid zones clearly marked in gray
- Compact visualization, tuned for BTCUSD M15 with Heatmap ON
How it works (concise)
- AR(1) from returns; half‑life bars with bounds/validity checks
- Optional spectral dominant cycle over a period range; confidence from power vs. average power
- Fusion weighted by confidence threshold; optional EMA smoothing
- Suggested hold = smoothed_bars × multiplier → rounding/clamp → display units
Signals/Rules
- Regime colors: Short (Red/Tomato), Medium (Khaki), Long (SpringGreen), Invalid (DimGray)
- Heatmap bands: 0..3 (lowest→highest confidence); favor higher bands
- No buy/sell direction: focuses on hold‑time/regime, not entry direction
Inputs (excerpt)
- Lookback=80, RetMode (Absolute/Percent/Log; default Log), Min/Max φ, UseSmoothing/SmoothingPeriod=12, HoldMultiplier=1.5
- Units (Bars/Minutes/Hours; default Minutes on M15), Rounding=Ceil, MinHoldBars
- UseSpectral=true, SpecEngine (Goertzel/Welch), Min/Max periods, SpecWeight, ConfThreshold
- FixScale=true, ScaleMin/Max (0..240 min), DrawInvalidAsGrey=true
Recommended use
- BTCUSD M15 with Heatmap ON (default)
- Also suitable for liquid FX, Gold, Indices, Crypto on intraday/swing horizons
- Combine with your entry framework and time‑based exits
Compatibility & Installation
- MetaTrader 5 indicator, separate subwindow; optional fixed scale; chart cleanup (grid off) supported
Support & Updates
- Support via MQL5 private messages. Updates via Market.
Disclaimer
- This is an analytical tool. It is not investment, tax, or legal advice. Trading involves risk; losses are possible.
- Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
- The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.