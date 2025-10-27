Half Life HoldTime

Half‑Life time‑to‑hold estimator with spectral fusion and confidence heatmap — manage trades by regime, not guesswork

A precise MT5 indicator that estimates optimal hold-time by fusing AR(1) half-life with the dominant spectral cycle, with smoothing, regime colors, and a confidence heatmap. Select units (bars/minutes/hours) and optionally fix the display scale. Keep the product description concise and structured to meet Market quality guidelines.

Why this tool?

  • Computes AR(1) half‑life and optionally fuses it with dominant spectral cycle (Goertzel/Welch)
  • Outputs robust “Suggested Hold” in bars/minutes/hours, with rounding, min bars, and fixed scale
  • Regime classification (short/medium/long) for pragmatic, time‑based exit management
  • Confidence heatmap (bands 0..3) to gauge signal quality at a glance
  • EMA smoothing reduces jitter; invalid zones clearly marked in gray
  • Compact visualization, tuned for BTCUSD M15 with Heatmap ON

How it works (concise)

  • AR(1) from returns; half‑life bars with bounds/validity checks
  • Optional spectral dominant cycle over a period range; confidence from power vs. average power
  • Fusion weighted by confidence threshold; optional EMA smoothing
  • Suggested hold = smoothed_bars × multiplier → rounding/clamp → display units

Signals/Rules

  • Regime colors: Short (Red/Tomato), Medium (Khaki), Long (SpringGreen), Invalid (DimGray)
  • Heatmap bands: 0..3 (lowest→highest confidence); favor higher bands
  • No buy/sell direction: focuses on hold‑time/regime, not entry direction

Inputs (excerpt)

  • Lookback=80, RetMode (Absolute/Percent/Log; default Log), Min/Max φ, UseSmoothing/SmoothingPeriod=12, HoldMultiplier=1.5
  • Units (Bars/Minutes/Hours; default Minutes on M15), Rounding=Ceil, MinHoldBars
  • UseSpectral=true, SpecEngine (Goertzel/Welch), Min/Max periods, SpecWeight, ConfThreshold
  • FixScale=true, ScaleMin/Max (0..240 min), DrawInvalidAsGrey=true

Recommended use

  • BTCUSD M15 with Heatmap ON (default)
  • Also suitable for liquid FX, Gold, Indices, Crypto on intraday/swing horizons
  • Combine with your entry framework and time‑based exits

Compatibility & Installation

  • MetaTrader 5 indicator, separate subwindow; optional fixed scale; chart cleanup (grid off) supported

Support & Updates

  • Support via MQL5 private messages. Updates via Market.

Disclaimer

  • This is an analytical tool. It is not investment, tax, or legal advice. Trading involves risk; losses are possible.
  • Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
  • This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
  • The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.

 


