SMC Donchian CandleBlend

SMC Donchian CandleBlend — Clear candle colors from two confirmers (SMC Donchian Trend Breakout, SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag)

Why this tool?

  • Blends two SMC sources (Trend Breakout + Fusion ZigZag) into a concise 5-state color code.
  • Resolves conflicts automatically: Strong > Prewarn; neutral when contradictory.
  • Main-chart coloring for instant bias/regime perception, no sub-window clutter.
  • Robust handling for missing buffers; clean handle releases on deinit.
  • Tidy charts by default: volumes and grid off for clear screenshots and live view.

How it works (brief)

  • Reads color/signal buffers (Buy/Sell/Prewarn) of both sources via iCustom, merges states, and writes a 0..4 color index into DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES. Palette can be inverted if desired.

Signals/Rules

  • 0 Neutral: No clear dominance.
  • 1 Prewarn Buy: Early bullish bias, no opposing strength.
  • 2 Buy Strong: Clear bullish condition, preferred momentum.
  • 3 Prewarn Sell: Early bearish bias.
  • 4 Sell Strong: Clear bearish condition, preferred momentum.

Inputs (excerpt)

  • Use_DK, Use_ZZ (enable/disable sources)
  • DK_Indicator_Name, ZZ_Indicator_Name (iCustom names/paths)
  • Palette colors: Neutral/Prewarn/Strong for Buy & Sell
  • Invert_Palette: swaps Buy↔Sell and prewarns.

Recommended usage

  • Timeframes: M15–H1 for a balanced mix of reactivity and stability.
  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD; indices also fit.
  • Combine with: breakout/pullback rules, MA/HTF filters, or session filters.

Compatibility & Installation

  • MT5 indicator; after Market download add via Navigator or bind via iCustom.

Support & Updates

  • Support via MQL5 PM/Comments; free improvements/updates delivered via the Market update channel.mql5

Disclaimer

  • This tool is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.
  • Risk warning:   Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
  • This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
  • The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.

