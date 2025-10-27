SMC Donchian CandleBlend
- Göstergeler
- Mike Markgraf
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SMC Donchian CandleBlend — Clear candle colors from two confirmers (SMC Donchian Trend Breakout, SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag)
Why this tool?
- Blends two SMC sources (Trend Breakout + Fusion ZigZag) into a concise 5-state color code.
- Resolves conflicts automatically: Strong > Prewarn; neutral when contradictory.
- Main-chart coloring for instant bias/regime perception, no sub-window clutter.
- Robust handling for missing buffers; clean handle releases on deinit.
- Tidy charts by default: volumes and grid off for clear screenshots and live view.
How it works (brief)
- Reads color/signal buffers (Buy/Sell/Prewarn) of both sources via iCustom, merges states, and writes a 0..4 color index into DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES. Palette can be inverted if desired.
Signals/Rules
- 0 Neutral: No clear dominance.
- 1 Prewarn Buy: Early bullish bias, no opposing strength.
- 2 Buy Strong: Clear bullish condition, preferred momentum.
- 3 Prewarn Sell: Early bearish bias.
- 4 Sell Strong: Clear bearish condition, preferred momentum.
Inputs (excerpt)
- Use_DK, Use_ZZ (enable/disable sources)
- DK_Indicator_Name, ZZ_Indicator_Name (iCustom names/paths)
- Palette colors: Neutral/Prewarn/Strong for Buy & Sell
- Invert_Palette: swaps Buy↔Sell and prewarns.
Recommended usage
- Timeframes: M15–H1 for a balanced mix of reactivity and stability.
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD; indices also fit.
- Combine with: breakout/pullback rules, MA/HTF filters, or session filters.
Compatibility & Installation
- MT5 indicator; after Market download add via Navigator or bind via iCustom.
Support & Updates
- Support via MQL5 PM/Comments; free improvements/updates delivered via the Market update channel.mql5
Disclaimer
- This tool is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.
- Risk warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
- The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.