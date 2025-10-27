SMC Donchian Regime Breakout

SMC Donchian Regime Breakout: Structured breakouts, clear regimes, clean signals

Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal

  • Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
  • Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
  • Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)

Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.

Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!

Why this tool?

  • Combines AVWAP (with ATR bands) and VRVP (POC/Value Area) for precise context
  • Donchian overlay with EQ line to visualize ranges and breakouts at a glance
  • CHOP-based regime badge: Trend, Neutral, or Range – instantly readable
  • Clean BUY/SELL dots for trend breakouts; optional range mean-reversion
  • Alerts/Push on bar close with tagging for consistent notifications
  • Auto/Dark/Light themes and chart tidying (grid/volumes off) for clarity

How it works

  • AVWAP anchored at London Open or manual time; ATR bands frame volatility.
  • VRVP computes visible-range volume profile with POC line and a Value Area box.
  • Donchian overlay shows the last N bars range and the 50% EQ line.
  • Regime badge displays CHOP and ATR metrics; background color by regime.

Signals/Rules

  • Trend breakout: Close above prior Donchian high (BUY) or below low (SELL) when CHOP ≤ trend threshold.
  • Range mean-reversion (optional): Active when CHOP ≥ range threshold.
  • Signal dots start after the configured period (draw begin).
  • Alerts/Push are optional and typically on bar close.

Inputs (excerpt)

  • Anchor: LondonOpen auto or Manual_Anchor_Time; optional anchor line
  • AVWAP: PriceSource, VolumeMode, ATR Period/Multiplier
  • VRVP: Rows, ValueArea%
  • Regime/CHOP: Periods and thresholds
  • Donchian: Bars, EQ line On/Off
  • Signals: Donchian_Period, Range_Revert, Arrow shifts
  • Notifications: Alerts/Push/BarClose/Tag/tester handling

Recommended usage

  • Timeframes: M15–H1 for intraday/swing.
  • Assets: FX majors (EURUSD/GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).
  • Combine VRVP zones (POC/VA) with AVWAP bands and regime badge to separate breakouts from mean-reversion contexts.

Compatibility & Installation

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (custom indicator, chart window).
  • After purchase, add from MT5 Navigator (Indicators → Market). 

Support & Updates

  • Support via MQL5 private messages. Continuous maintenance planned.

Disclaimer

  • For educational/analytical purposes only; not trading advice. Trading involves risk; losses are possible.
  • Risk warning:   Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
  • This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
  • The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter
Mike Markgraf
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precise MTF bias + Keltner breakouts—clean candle coloring, optional Donchian/200-SMA filters, and EA-ready signal buffers. SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter is a visual MT5 indicator that colors candles based on a multi‑timeframe EMA bias and highlights momentum breakouts using Keltner channels. You can optionally enable Donchian confirmation and a 200‑SMA trend filter to tighten entries and better filter ranging conditions. The goal is a clean, calm display—neutral/long/short candle colors, un
FREE
SMC Donchian Suite
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Suite – Donchian + Anchored VWAP + VRVP with 5‑State Candles and Alerts The SMC Donchian Suite blends Donchian channels, Anchored VWAP and Visible Range Volume Profile (VRVP) with internal 5‑state candle coloring, alerts/push, and EA‑ready buffers for clean breakouts, volume context, and tradable signals. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag  Dual-path Donchian/ZigZag signals: Zero-cross for early entries, Warn-level for strong trend phases. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most. Same features in every tier – the only differ
SMC Donchian Trend Breakout
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Donchian breakouts with Keltner context and clear bias visualization Overview SMC Donchian Trend Breakout combines a PD Bias Oscillator in the subwindow with Donchian Range and Keltner Channel in the main chart. The logic detects breakouts, FVG retests, and optional BOS/Swing confirmations, providing clean pre-warning and full signals. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permane
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Multi‑Timeframe Donchian/Keltner Trend Painter with optional smoothing and clean breakout signals Colors candles by trend bias and offers three smoothing modes to reduce noise and make trend phases clearer. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is
Half Life HoldTime
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Half‑Life time‑to‑hold estimator with spectral fusion and confidence heatmap — manage trades by regime, not guesswork A precise MT5 indicator that estimates optimal hold-time by fusing AR(1) half-life with the dominant spectral cycle, with smoothing, regime colors, and a confidence heatmap. Select units (bars/minutes/hours) and optionally fix the display scale. Keep the product description concise and structured to meet Market quality guidelines. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price
SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Donchian Premium/Discount overlay with HTF confluence and prioritized breakout arrows SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals visualizes premium and discount zones using the Donchian channel with a 50% equilibrium line. Optionally, it adds HTF boundaries/EQ for clean multi‑timeframe confluence. Prioritized, de‑duplicated arrows can be sourced from “SMC Donchian Trend Breakout”; the overlay also works standalone without arrows. Note: This overlay uses external DKTB signals from the “SMC Donchian Trend B
SMC Donchian CandleBlend
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian CandleBlend — Clear candle colors from two confirmers ( SMC Donchian Trend Breakout, SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag) Why this tool? Blends two SMC sources (Trend Breakout + Fusion ZigZag) into a concise 5-state color code. Resolves conflicts automatically: Strong > Prewarn; neutral when contradictory. Main-chart coloring for instant bias/regime perception, no sub-window clutter. Robust handling for missing buffers; clean handle releases on deinit. Tidy charts by default: volumes and gri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt