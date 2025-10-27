SMC Donchian Trend Breakout
- Göstergeler
- Mike Markgraf
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Donchian breakouts with Keltner context and clear bias visualization
Overview
SMC Donchian Trend Breakout combines a PD Bias Oscillator in the subwindow with Donchian Range and Keltner Channel in the main chart. The logic detects breakouts, FVG retests, and optional BOS/Swing confirmations, providing clean pre-warning and full signals.
Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal
- Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
- Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
- Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)
Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.
Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!
Why this tool?
- Donchian range on the main chart incl. EQ midline, breakout arrows and a volatility badge – clean, fast, and backtested-friendly.
- Keltner Channel (EMA±ATR) as confluence, optional H1/H4 midlines for higher-timeframe context.
- PD Bias Oscillator in the subwindow with pre-warn and full signals, plus soft-clipping for smoother visuals.
- FVG/BOS/Displacement gates, session and HTF-bias filters for disciplined setups.
- Alerts (popup/push), once-per-bar/only-last, iCustom buffers incl. SL/TP — EA-ready.
How it works (concise)
- Select the dealing range (Current/HTF Donchian, Daily, London Session). Bias = normalized position of Close vs Donchian EQ; the histogram encodes pre-warn/full-signal states.
- Main-chart overlay draws the Donchian box+EQ and breakout arrows; optionally “bold” only when the Keltner and ATR threshold confirm.
- Keltner: EMA middle (optional cloud) plus HTF midlines (H1/H4) on demand.
Signals/Rules
- Long: bullish FVG with displacement, retest to CE mid, bias in discount, optional BOS/Donchian conditions; configurable minimum distance between signals.
- Short: symmetric in premium.
- Pre-warn: color change at |val| ≥ Warn_Level without a full signal; optional warn alerts.
Inputs (excerpt)
- Range_Mode (Current/HTF/Daily/Session), HTF_Timeframe, DonchianPeriodTF/HTF, Use_Session_Filter and London hours.
- Visual_Scale, Soft-Clipping mode, Warn level, Enable_Prewarn.
- Gates/Filters: Gate_By_Bias/Session/HTF, Require_Displacement/BOS/CloseOutsideBand.
- Keltner: EMA/ATR periods, multiplier, midlines.
- Alerts: popup/push, once-per-bar, only-last, separate warn-alert toggles.
- Trade lines / SL / TP / RR / Min-distance / Entry-touch gate.
(See code header for details).
Recommended use
- Timeframes: M15–H1 for breakouts; M30/H1 for richer HTF context.
- Markets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, indices (e.g., US100/DE40).
- Combine: Donchian breakouts with Keltner confirmation + ATR threshold; use Pre-warn as heads-up, Full signals as trigger tier.
Compatibility & Installation
- MT5 indicator; install via Market, then attach from Navigator/Indicators (Market); EA integration via iCustom (BUY/SELL/Prewarn/SL/TP buffers).
Support & Updates
- Support via MQL5 chat. Updates via Market versions.
Disclaimer
- Educational only. Trading is risky; loss of capital possible. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
- Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
- The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.