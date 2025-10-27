SMC Donchian Trend Breakout

Donchian breakouts with Keltner context and clear bias visualization

Overview

SMC Donchian Trend Breakout combines a PD Bias Oscillator in the subwindow with Donchian Range and Keltner Channel in the main chart. The logic detects breakouts, FVG retests, and optional BOS/Swing confirmations, providing clean pre-warning and full signals.

Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal

  • Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
  • Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
  • Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)

Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.

Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!

Why this tool?

  • Donchian range on the main chart incl. EQ midline, breakout arrows and a volatility badge – clean, fast, and backtested-friendly.
  • Keltner Channel (EMA±ATR) as confluence, optional H1/H4 midlines for higher-timeframe context.
  • PD Bias Oscillator in the subwindow with pre-warn and full signals, plus soft-clipping for smoother visuals.
  • FVG/BOS/Displacement gates, session and HTF-bias filters for disciplined setups.
  • Alerts (popup/push), once-per-bar/only-last, iCustom buffers incl. SL/TP — EA-ready.

How it works (concise)

  • Select the dealing range (Current/HTF Donchian, Daily, London Session). Bias = normalized position of Close vs Donchian EQ; the histogram encodes pre-warn/full-signal states.
  • Main-chart overlay draws the Donchian box+EQ and breakout arrows; optionally “bold” only when the Keltner and ATR threshold confirm.
  • Keltner: EMA middle (optional cloud) plus HTF midlines (H1/H4) on demand.

Signals/Rules

  • Long: bullish FVG with displacement, retest to CE mid, bias in discount, optional BOS/Donchian conditions; configurable minimum distance between signals.
  • Short: symmetric in premium.
  • Pre-warn: color change at |val| ≥ Warn_Level without a full signal; optional warn alerts.

Inputs (excerpt)

  • Range_Mode (Current/HTF/Daily/Session), HTF_Timeframe, DonchianPeriodTF/HTF, Use_Session_Filter and London hours.
  • Visual_Scale, Soft-Clipping mode, Warn level, Enable_Prewarn.
  • Gates/Filters: Gate_By_Bias/Session/HTF, Require_Displacement/BOS/CloseOutsideBand.
  • Keltner: EMA/ATR periods, multiplier, midlines.
  • Alerts: popup/push, once-per-bar, only-last, separate warn-alert toggles.
  • Trade lines / SL / TP / RR / Min-distance / Entry-touch gate.
    (See code header for details).

Recommended use

  • Timeframes: M15–H1 for breakouts; M30/H1 for richer HTF context.
  • Markets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, indices (e.g., US100/DE40).
  • Combine: Donchian breakouts with Keltner confirmation + ATR threshold; use Pre-warn as heads-up, Full signals as trigger tier.

Compatibility & Installation

  • MT5 indicator; install via Market, then attach from Navigator/Indicators (Market); EA integration via iCustom (BUY/SELL/Prewarn/SL/TP buffers).

Support & Updates

  • Support via MQL5 chat. Updates via Market versions.

Disclaimer

  • Educational only. Trading is risky; loss of capital possible. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
  • This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
  • The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.

 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter
Mike Markgraf
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precise MTF bias + Keltner breakouts—clean candle coloring, optional Donchian/200-SMA filters, and EA-ready signal buffers. SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter is a visual MT5 indicator that colors candles based on a multi‑timeframe EMA bias and highlights momentum breakouts using Keltner channels. You can optionally enable Donchian confirmation and a 200‑SMA trend filter to tighten entries and better filter ranging conditions. The goal is a clean, calm display—neutral/long/short candle colors, un
FREE
SMC Donchian Suite
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Suite – Donchian + Anchored VWAP + VRVP with 5‑State Candles and Alerts The SMC Donchian Suite blends Donchian channels, Anchored VWAP and Visible Range Volume Profile (VRVP) with internal 5‑state candle coloring, alerts/push, and EA‑ready buffers for clean breakouts, volume context, and tradable signals. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag  Dual-path Donchian/ZigZag signals: Zero-cross for early entries, Warn-level for strong trend phases. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most. Same features in every tier – the only differ
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout : Structured breakouts, clear regimes, clean signals Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most. Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price. Buy now and lock in the earl
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Multi‑Timeframe Donchian/Keltner Trend Painter with optional smoothing and clean breakout signals Colors candles by trend bias and offers three smoothing modes to reduce noise and make trend phases clearer. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers) Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20) Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent) Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is
Half Life HoldTime
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Half‑Life time‑to‑hold estimator with spectral fusion and confidence heatmap — manage trades by regime, not guesswork A precise MT5 indicator that estimates optimal hold-time by fusing AR(1) half-life with the dominant spectral cycle, with smoothing, regime colors, and a confidence heatmap. Select units (bars/minutes/hours) and optionally fix the display scale. Keep the product description concise and structured to meet Market quality guidelines. Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal Current price
SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
Donchian Premium/Discount overlay with HTF confluence and prioritized breakout arrows SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals visualizes premium and discount zones using the Donchian channel with a 50% equilibrium line. Optionally, it adds HTF boundaries/EQ for clean multi‑timeframe confluence. Prioritized, de‑duplicated arrows can be sourced from “SMC Donchian Trend Breakout”; the overlay also works standalone without arrows. Note: This overlay uses external DKTB signals from the “SMC Donchian Trend B
SMC Donchian CandleBlend
Mike Markgraf
Göstergeler
SMC Donchian CandleBlend — Clear candle colors from two confirmers ( SMC Donchian Trend Breakout, SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag) Why this tool? Blends two SMC sources (Trend Breakout + Fusion ZigZag) into a concise 5-state color code. Resolves conflicts automatically: Strong > Prewarn; neutral when contradictory. Main-chart coloring for instant bias/regime perception, no sub-window clutter. Robust handling for missing buffers; clean handle releases on deinit. Tidy charts by default: volumes and gri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt