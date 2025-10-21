SRGridMT4

SRGridMT4 is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for hedging accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.

Key Features

  • Support & Resistance Trading: Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visual indicators on the chart.
  • Grid Trading System: Opens additional positions at predefined grid levels to capitalize on price movements, with customizable lot size multipliers.
  • Moving Average Signals: Uses MA crossovers to generate reliable buy/sell signals, enhancing trade entry precision.
  • Manual Trade Management: Supports manual trades with an intuitive control panel for placing and managing positions.
  • Dynamic Dashboard: Displays real-time metrics, including total positions, profit, equity, and daily performance.
  • Flexible Trading Hours & Days: Restrict trading to specific hours and days for tailored strategies.
  • Trailing Stop: Protects profits on initial trades with customizable trailing stop settings.
  • Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with hedging accounts, ensuring compliance with MQL4 Market standards.

Why Choose SRGridMT4?

  • Versatile: Works on multiple timeframes (M1, M30, H1, D1) and symbols (e.g., USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).
  • User-Friendly: Easy-to-use interface with a draggable control panel and clear dashboard.
  • Customizable: Adjust lot sizes, grid spacing, take-profit levels, and more to suit your trading style.
  • Reliable: Robust lot size validation and error handling ensure smooth operation across various market conditions.

Recommended Settings

  • USDJPY/GBPUSD: Lot Size = 0.01, Grid Size = 200 points, Take Profit = 100 points, MA Period = 21.
  • XAUUSD: Lot Size = 0.01, Grid Size = 500 points, Take Profit = 250 points, MA Period = 21.

Enable S&R and MA signals for optimal performance.

Installation

  1. Attach SRGridMaster to your desired chart (e.g., XAUUSD M5).
  2. Configure input parameters or use the recommended settings.
  3. Ensure sufficient margin and trading permissions in your account.
  4. Monitor the dashboard for real-time insights and use the control panel for manual trades.

Enhance your trading with SRGridMaster—a reliable, feature-rich EA built for precision and profitability. For support or inquiries, contact us via the MQL5 platform.


