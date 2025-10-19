Boom 300 Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Sürüm: 2.0
Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Boom300 Machine EA v2.0
Professional Expert Advisor developed by World Inversor for trading the Boom300 market.
Overview:
Boom300 Machine is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading the Boom300 synthetic indices. This EA uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving average (EMA) crossovers and momentum analysis using the stochastic oscillator, optimized to capture the characteristic boom market explosions by trading on trending candlesticks.
Key Features:
Signal System:
Dual EMA analysis (7 and 50 periods) for trend identification
Stochastic Oscillator (300, 29, 7) for confirmation of overbought/oversold conditions
Entry filter with 99% stochastic level for maximum accuracy
M5 timeframe trading for quick and effective captures
Optimized Risk Management:
Stop Loss: 80,000 points - Broad protection adapted to the extreme volatility of the Boom 300
Take Profit: 500 points - Short and realistic target to maximize effectiveness on trend candles
Adjustable lot size (default: 1.0) up to 5 lots per 1000 USD
Magic number system for unique trade identification
Advanced Settings:
Fully customizable parameters to suit different trading styles
Adjustable moving average methods (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA)
Flexibility in applied prices (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Supports multiple timeframes
Recommended Requirements:
Minimum Capital: $1,000
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Instrument: Boom 300 Index
Advantages:
✓ Structured and organized code ✓ Optimized for the volatile behavior of the Boom 300 ✓ Trend-based scalping strategy with short and effective TP ✓ Wide SL that allows trades to breathe without premature jumps ✓ Easy configuration through predefined inputs ✓ Robust money management system