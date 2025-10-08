# Precision Breakout Engine



An automated trading system that identifies price consolidation zones and executes trades on volume-confirmed breakouts with multiple technical filters.





## Strategy Overview





The system monitors market for consolidation periods where price volatility is reduced. When a breakout occurs with strong volume confirmation, the EA validates the setup using technical indicators before executing trades.





## Key Features





- **Consolidation Detection**: Automatically identifies low-volatility consolidation zones

- **Volume Confirmation**: Validates breakouts with volume analysis

- **Multiple Technical Filters**: Uses MA200, RSI, and ATR for trade validation

- **Visual Dashboard**: Real-time market analysis display on chart

- **Support/Resistance Lines**: Automatic drawing of key levels

- **Machine Learning Statistics**: Collects trade data for performance analysis

- **Risk Management**: Multiple take profit levels and trailing stop

- **Flexible Lot Sizing**: Manual or automatic risk-based calculation





## Input Parameters





### General Settings

- Lot size configuration

- Magic number for trade identification

- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

- Multiple positions control per symbol





### Breakout Detection

- Consolidation period: adjustable (default 20 bars)

- Volatility threshold: ATR-based detection

- Volume multiplier: configurable confirmation level (default 1.5x)





### Technical Filters

- Moving Average: period, method, and type selection

- RSI: period and overbought/oversold levels

- ATR: for volatility measurement





### Risk Management

- Stop loss multiplier based on consolidation range

- Two take profit targets with different multipliers

- Trailing stop with adjustable distance

- Maximum positions per symbol control





### Visual Panel

- Real-time status display

- Consolidation range information

- Technical indicator values

- Daily trading statistics

- Support and resistance line drawing





### Trading Hours

- Optional time filter

- Configurable start and end hours





## How It Works





1. **Detection Phase**: The EA monitors price action for consolidation periods where ATR is below the average

2. **Breakout Confirmation**: When price breaks consolidation high/low, volume must exceed the multiplier threshold

3. **Technical Validation**: MA200 trend filter and RSI extremes check

4. **Trade Execution**: Two orders placed with different take profit levels (50% position each)

5. **Position Management**: Trailing stop adjusts automatically as price moves favorably





## Visual Panel Information





The dashboard displays:

- Current EA status (analyzing, consolidation detected, in trade)

- Active symbol and timeframe

- Lot size (manual or auto-calculated)

- Consolidation range and duration

- Technical indicators status (ATR, Volume, MA200, RSI)

- Trading hours status

- ML statistics

- Next action levels (buy/sell triggers)

- Daily performance (trades, pips, win rate)





## Important Notes





- This product does not guarantee any trading results or profits

- Past performance is not indicative of future results

- Always test thoroughly on demo account before live trading

- Use appropriate risk management for your account size

- Monitor your account regularly

- Backtest results may differ from live trading performance





## Recommendations





- Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, D1

- Best suited for trending markets

- Start with conservative lot sizes

- Enable trailing stop for profit protection

- Test different consolidation period settings for your trading style





## Support



