Trend Confluence Indicator
- Jamille De Jesus Velasco
- Sürüm: 1.1
Multi-indicator confluence scoring system for trend analysis
Trend Confluence combines four popular technical indicators (EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX) into a single numerical score from 0 to 100, helping traders identify market direction and trend strength at a glance.
Overview
This indicator evaluates market conditions by analyzing the agreement between four technical components. When indicators align in the same direction, the confluence score strengthens, providing clearer insight into current trend conditions.
The system displays a real-time score with color-coded visual feedback, making it easy to assess market bias without switching between multiple indicator windows.
How It Works
Score Calculation
Each of the four technical components contributes 25 points to the final score based on its current reading:
- EMA Crossover: Fast and slow exponential moving averages determine primary trend direction
- RSI Momentum: Relative Strength Index measures momentum strength above or below configurable thresholds
- MACD Histogram: Confirms trend direction through histogram polarity
- ADX Directional Movement: Evaluates trend strength when ADX exceeds minimum threshold, then checks directional indicators
Complete bullish alignment produces a score of 100, while complete bearish alignment results in 0. Mixed signals generate intermediate values reflecting market uncertainty.
Visual Panel
An on-chart panel displays:
- Current confluence score (0-100%)
- Market direction: BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL
- Signal strength description
- Number of indicators in agreement (X/4)
- Color-coded feedback: green for bullish, red for bearish, gray for neutral
Key Features
- Single score representing four technical indicators
- Real-time calculation and display
- Fully customizable parameters for all components
- Clean visual panel with essential information
- No external dependencies or DLL calls
- Lightweight processing suitable for multiple charts
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes
Input Parameters
EMA Settings
- Fast Period (default: 8) - Responsive moving average
- Slow Period (default: 21) - Baseline trend filter
RSI Configuration
- Period (default: 14) - Standard RSI calculation
- Bull Threshold (default: 55) - Minimum value for bullish confirmation
- Bear Threshold (default: 45) - Maximum value for bearish confirmation
MACD Parameters
- Fast (default: 12) - Fast EMA period
- Slow (default: 26) - Slow EMA period
- Signal (default: 9) - Signal line period
ADX Settings
- Period (default: 14) - Standard ADX calculation
- Min Strength (default: 20.0) - Minimum ADX value to evaluate directional movement
Panel Customization
- Corner position (default: upper left)
- X and Y distance from corner
- Font size
- Panel name (for multiple instances)
Score Interpretation
Strong Signals (0-25 or 75-100) Four indicators show agreement, suggesting clear directional bias
Moderate Signals (25-37.5 or 62.5-75) Three indicators align with one neutral or conflicting
Weak Bias (37.5-50 or 50-62.5) Two indicators show directional agreement
Neutral (50) Indicators show equal pressure or remain neutral
Usage Recommendations
Parameter Optimization Test different parameter combinations on historical data before live use. Market characteristics vary across instruments and timeframes.
Multiple Timeframe Analysis Consider using the indicator on several timeframes for confirmation. Higher timeframe alignment often provides more reliable context.
Combine With Price Action Use confluence scores alongside support/resistance levels, chart patterns, and candlestick analysis for comprehensive market evaluation.
Risk Management Always employ proper risk management regardless of signal strength. No indicator guarantees profitable outcomes.
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Type: Chart indicator
- Buffers: 2 (score and direction)
- Objects: 5 (panel components)
- Resource Usage: Minimal CPU and memory
Updates
Product updates are provided at no additional cost. The indicator notifies users when new versions become available through the standard MetaTrader update mechanism.
Support
For technical questions or feature requests, use the product comment section below or the internal messaging system on MQL5.com.
Disclaimer: This indicator is a technical analysis tool for market evaluation. It does not provide investment advice or guarantees. Users should test thoroughly and understand indicator behavior before incorporating it into trading decisions. Trading carries risk, and past performance does not indicate future results.