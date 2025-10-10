# Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Pro (MTTS Pro)





## Synchronize Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence





**MTTS Pro** is an advanced technical indicator developed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction.





---





## 🎯 MAIN FEATURES





### **Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis**

- Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously

- Fully customizable configuration (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

- Instantly visualize which timeframe is bullish, bearish, or neutral

- Identify powerful confluences when multiple timeframes align





### **Dual Calculation System**

MTTS Pro offers two professional analysis methods:





**1. Moving Averages (MA)**

- Support for SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA

- Adjustable timeframe to suit your strategy

- Ideal for identifying smooth trends and gradual reversals





**2. SuperTrend**

- Advanced algorithm based on ATR (Average True Range)

- Fully configurable ATR multiplier and period

- Excellent for capturing dynamic movements and volatility

- Accurate entry and exit signals





### **Intuitive and Complete Dashboard**

- Modern visual dashboard displayed directly on the chart

- Automatic classification: STRONG BUY, WEAK BUY, NEUTRAL, WEAK SELL, STRONG SELL

- Real-time counter for bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes

- Individual status for each timeframe with visual indicators (↑ BULL, ↓ BEAR, - FLAT)

- Customizable font positioning and size





### **Multi-Layer Alert System**

Configure notifications according to your needs:

- ✅ **Audio Alerts** - Audio alerts in the terminal

- ✅ **Pop-up Alerts** - Visual messages on the screen

- ✅ **Push Notifications** - Notifications delivered directly to your phone via MetaTrader Mobile

- ⚙️ **Smart Alerts** - Detects trend changes on individual timeframes

- ⚙️ **Alignment Alerts** - Notifies you when a minimum number of timeframes align





### **Professional Chart View**

- SuperTrend Lines drawn directly on the chart

- Upper Band (red), Lower Band (green), and Middle Line (dotted yellow)

- Fully customizable colors

- Clear, uncluttered display





---





## 💼 WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





- **Day Traders** - Identify entry points with confluence between smaller timeframes

- **Swing Traders** - Confirm medium-term trends with H1/H4/D1 alignment

- **Position Traders** - Validate long-term positions with convergence of larger timeframes

- **Scalpers** - Use fast timeframes (M1/M5) combined with H1 to filter signals

- **Traders of All Levels** - Intuitive interface suitable for beginners to professionals





---

## ⚙️ DETAILED SETTINGS





### **Timeframe Settings**

```

TimeframesToCheck: "M30,H1,H4"

```

Define which timeframes to analyze (separated by commas). Examples:

- For Day Trading: "M5, M15, M30, H1"

- For Swing Trading: "H1, H4, D1, W1"

- For Complete Analysis: "M15, M30, H1, H4, D1"





### **Moving Average Settings**

```

MA_Period: 50

MA_Type: "EMA"

```

Set the type (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) and period of the moving average.





### **SuperTrend Settings**

```

Use_SuperTrend: true

SuperTrend_ATR_Multiplier: 3.0

SuperTrend_ATR_Period: 10

```

Adjust the sensitivity of SuperTrend by modifying the ATR multiplier and period.





### **Color Settings**

```

Bullish_Color: clrLime

Bearish_Color: clrCrimson

Neutral_Color: clrGray

```

Customize the colors to suit your chart theme





### **Alert Settings**

```

Enable_Alerts: true

Enable_Sound_Alert: true

Enable_Popup_Alert: false

Enable_Push_Notification: false

Min_Aligned_TFs: 2

```

Full control over notifications and set how many timeframes need to align to alert.





### **Dashboard Settings**

```

Show_Dashboard: true

Dashboard_FontSize: 9

Dashboard_X_Position: 15

Dashboard_Y_Position: 60

```

Adjust the size, font, and position of the dashboard on the screen.





---





## 📊 USAGE STRATEGIES





### **Strategy 1: Total Alignment**

Set up 3-4 closely spaced timeframes (e.g., M30, H1, H4, D1). Trade only when they all point in the same direction (STRONG BUY/SELL).





### **Strategy 2: Trend Filter**

Use larger timeframes (H4, D1) as a trend filter and smaller timeframes (M15, M30) for entry timing.





### **Strategy 3: Time Divergences**

Identify moments when smaller timeframes begin to diverge from larger ones—possible reversals.





### **Strategy 4: Breakout Confirmation**

Wait for multiple timeframes to align after a breakout to confirm genuine movement.





---





## 🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5

- **Type**: Chart Window Indicator

- **Buffers**: 3 (Upper, Lower, Middle)

- **Supported Timeframes**: All (M1 to MON)

- **Pairs**: Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)

-