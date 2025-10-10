Multi Timeframe Trend Sync
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Sürüm: 1.0
# Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Pro (MTTS Pro)
## Synchronize Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence
**MTTS Pro** is an advanced technical indicator developed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction.
---
## 🎯 MAIN FEATURES
### **Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis**
- Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously
- Fully customizable configuration (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
- Instantly visualize which timeframe is bullish, bearish, or neutral
- Identify powerful confluences when multiple timeframes align
### **Dual Calculation System**
MTTS Pro offers two professional analysis methods:
**1. Moving Averages (MA)**
- Support for SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA
- Adjustable timeframe to suit your strategy
- Ideal for identifying smooth trends and gradual reversals
**2. SuperTrend**
- Advanced algorithm based on ATR (Average True Range)
- Fully configurable ATR multiplier and period
- Excellent for capturing dynamic movements and volatility
- Accurate entry and exit signals
### **Intuitive and Complete Dashboard**
- Modern visual dashboard displayed directly on the chart
- Automatic classification: STRONG BUY, WEAK BUY, NEUTRAL, WEAK SELL, STRONG SELL
- Real-time counter for bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes
- Individual status for each timeframe with visual indicators (↑ BULL, ↓ BEAR, - FLAT)
- Customizable font positioning and size
### **Multi-Layer Alert System**
Configure notifications according to your needs:
- ✅ **Audio Alerts** - Audio alerts in the terminal
- ✅ **Pop-up Alerts** - Visual messages on the screen
- ✅ **Push Notifications** - Notifications delivered directly to your phone via MetaTrader Mobile
- ⚙️ **Smart Alerts** - Detects trend changes on individual timeframes
- ⚙️ **Alignment Alerts** - Notifies you when a minimum number of timeframes align
### **Professional Chart View**
- SuperTrend Lines drawn directly on the chart
- Upper Band (red), Lower Band (green), and Middle Line (dotted yellow)
- Fully customizable colors
- Clear, uncluttered display
---
## 💼 WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?
- **Day Traders** - Identify entry points with confluence between smaller timeframes
- **Swing Traders** - Confirm medium-term trends with H1/H4/D1 alignment
- **Position Traders** - Validate long-term positions with convergence of larger timeframes
- **Scalpers** - Use fast timeframes (M1/M5) combined with H1 to filter signals
- **Traders of All Levels** - Intuitive interface suitable for beginners to professionals
---
## ⚙️ DETAILED SETTINGS
### **Timeframe Settings**
```
TimeframesToCheck: "M30,H1,H4"
```
Define which timeframes to analyze (separated by commas). Examples:
- For Day Trading: "M5, M15, M30, H1"
- For Swing Trading: "H1, H4, D1, W1"
- For Complete Analysis: "M15, M30, H1, H4, D1"
### **Moving Average Settings**
```
MA_Period: 50
MA_Type: "EMA"
```
Set the type (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) and period of the moving average.
### **SuperTrend Settings**
```
Use_SuperTrend: true
SuperTrend_ATR_Multiplier: 3.0
SuperTrend_ATR_Period: 10
```
Adjust the sensitivity of SuperTrend by modifying the ATR multiplier and period.
### **Color Settings**
```
Bullish_Color: clrLime
Bearish_Color: clrCrimson
Neutral_Color: clrGray
```
Customize the colors to suit your chart theme
### **Alert Settings**
```
Enable_Alerts: true
Enable_Sound_Alert: true
Enable_Popup_Alert: false
Enable_Push_Notification: false
Min_Aligned_TFs: 2
```
Full control over notifications and set how many timeframes need to align to alert.
### **Dashboard Settings**
```
Show_Dashboard: true
Dashboard_FontSize: 9
Dashboard_X_Position: 15
Dashboard_Y_Position: 60
```
Adjust the size, font, and position of the dashboard on the screen.
---
## 📊 USAGE STRATEGIES
### **Strategy 1: Total Alignment**
Set up 3-4 closely spaced timeframes (e.g., M30, H1, H4, D1). Trade only when they all point in the same direction (STRONG BUY/SELL).
### **Strategy 2: Trend Filter**
Use larger timeframes (H4, D1) as a trend filter and smaller timeframes (M15, M30) for entry timing.
### **Strategy 3: Time Divergences**
Identify moments when smaller timeframes begin to diverge from larger ones—possible reversals.
### **Strategy 4: Breakout Confirmation**
Wait for multiple timeframes to align after a breakout to confirm genuine movement.
---
## 🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5
- **Type**: Chart Window Indicator
- **Buffers**: 3 (Upper, Lower, Middle)
- **Supported Timeframes**: All (M1 to MON)
- **Pairs**: Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)
