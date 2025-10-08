Precision Breakout Engine
- Jamille De Jesus Velasco
# Precision Breakout Engine
An automated trading system that identifies price consolidation zones and executes trades on volume-confirmed breakouts with multiple technical filters.
## Strategy Overview
The system monitors market for consolidation periods where price volatility is reduced. When a breakout occurs with strong volume confirmation, the EA validates the setup using technical indicators before executing trades.
## Key Features
- **Consolidation Detection**: Automatically identifies low-volatility consolidation zones
- **Volume Confirmation**: Validates breakouts with volume analysis
- **Multiple Technical Filters**: Uses MA200, RSI, and ATR for trade validation
- **Visual Dashboard**: Real-time market analysis display on chart
- **Support/Resistance Lines**: Automatic drawing of key levels
- **Machine Learning Statistics**: Collects trade data for performance analysis
- **Risk Management**: Multiple take profit levels and trailing stop
- **Flexible Lot Sizing**: Manual or automatic risk-based calculation
## Input Parameters
### General Settings
- Lot size configuration
- Magic number for trade identification
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
- Multiple positions control per symbol
### Breakout Detection
- Consolidation period: adjustable (default 20 bars)
- Volatility threshold: ATR-based detection
- Volume multiplier: configurable confirmation level (default 1.5x)
### Technical Filters
- Moving Average: period, method, and type selection
- RSI: period and overbought/oversold levels
- ATR: for volatility measurement
### Risk Management
- Stop loss multiplier based on consolidation range
- Two take profit targets with different multipliers
- Trailing stop with adjustable distance
- Maximum positions per symbol control
### Visual Panel
- Real-time status display
- Consolidation range information
- Technical indicator values
- Daily trading statistics
- Support and resistance line drawing
### Trading Hours
- Optional time filter
- Configurable start and end hours
## How It Works
1. **Detection Phase**: The EA monitors price action for consolidation periods where ATR is below the average
2. **Breakout Confirmation**: When price breaks consolidation high/low, volume must exceed the multiplier threshold
3. **Technical Validation**: MA200 trend filter and RSI extremes check
4. **Trade Execution**: Two orders placed with different take profit levels (50% position each)
5. **Position Management**: Trailing stop adjusts automatically as price moves favorably
## Visual Panel Information
The dashboard displays:
- Current EA status (analyzing, consolidation detected, in trade)
- Active symbol and timeframe
- Lot size (manual or auto-calculated)
- Consolidation range and duration
- Technical indicators status (ATR, Volume, MA200, RSI)
- Trading hours status
- ML statistics
- Next action levels (buy/sell triggers)
- Daily performance (trades, pips, win rate)
## Important Notes
- This product does not guarantee any trading results or profits
- Past performance is not indicative of future results
- Always test thoroughly on demo account before live trading
- Use appropriate risk management for your account size
- Monitor your account regularly
- Backtest results may differ from live trading performance
## Recommendations
- Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, D1
- Best suited for trending markets
- Start with conservative lot sizes
- Enable trailing stop for profit protection
- Test different consolidation period settings for your trading style
## Support
For questions, issues, or suggestions, please use the comments section below. Updates and improvements are provided regularly based on user feedback.