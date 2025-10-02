MP Profile Pro

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis

MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard

Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most powerful volume analysis tool directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading intelligence system that reveals exactly where the smart money is positioned.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE MARKET PROFILE PRO

See What Others Can't

Market Profile reveals the hidden story behind price action. While other traders watch candlesticks, you'll see the complete volume distribution, identify high-value areas, and understand true market structure.

Trade Like the Institutions

POC (Point of Control) : The price level with maximum trading activity—where the real battle happens

: The price level with maximum trading activity—where the real battle happens Value Area High/Low : The zone where 70% of the day's volume occurred—institutional trading range

: The zone where 70% of the day's volume occurred—institutional trading range Multiple Days Analysis: Compare up to 5 days of profiles to spot patterns and trends

UNIQUE FEATURES THAT SET US APART

REAL-TIME NEWS IMPACT MONITOR (Exclusive Feature)

The only Market Profile indicator with integrated economic news tracking:

Live event detection for next 6 hours

for next 6 hours Visual checkmarks show active news impacts

show active news impacts Color-coded by severity : Low (Green) | Medium (Yellow) | High (Red)

: Low (Green) | Medium (Yellow) | High (Red) Never get caught in unexpected volatility again

PROFESSIONAL MARKET PROFILE

Histogram visualization : See volume distribution at every price level

: See volume distribution at every price level Extends rightward : Clean, professional presentation matching industry standards

: Clean, professional presentation matching industry standards Fully customizable : Adjust row size, width, colors, and transparency

: Adjust row size, width, colors, and transparency Toggle levels: Show/hide POC, VAH, VAL lines with one click

SMART TRADING DASHBOARD

Everything you need at a glance:

Account Monitor : Real-time equity, balance, margin tracking

: Real-time equity, balance, margin tracking Session Clock : Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York times

: Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York times Market Sentiment : Multi-timeframe analysis (H4 + D1 + RSI)

: Multi-timeframe analysis (H4 + D1 + RSI) Volatility Gauge : ATR-based risk assessment

: ATR-based risk assessment Active Session: Know which market is driving price

PROFESSIONAL DESIGN

Dark Mode Optimized

Sleek, modern interface that won't strain your eyes

Clean grid removal for distraction-free analysis

Professional color scheme: Green bulls, Red bears

Customizable dashboard positioning

Zero Clutter

All information organized in logical sections

Bold text highlights what matters most

Borderless dashboard blends seamlessly with your chart

FULL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL

Profile Settings:

Days to display (1-10+)

Points per row (adjust profile resolution)

Profile width (control bar extension)

Custom colors for profiles and levels

Line width adjustment

Toggle POC/VAH/VAL lines on/off

Dashboard Settings:

Show/hide entire dashboard

Adjust X/Y positioning

Custom background color

Resizable width

WHAT YOU GET

Professional Market Profile analysis tool

Real-time economic news monitoring

Multi-session trading dashboard

Account performance tracker

Global market clocks

Sentiment & volatility indicators

Lifetime updates & improvements

Professional customer support

Detailed user manual

Installation & setup guide

PERFECT FOR

Day Traders : Identify high-probability entry zones

: Identify high-probability entry zones Swing Traders : Understand multi-day value areas

: Understand multi-day value areas Scalpers : Trade from POC rejections and bounces

: Trade from POC rejections and bounces Professional Traders : Institutional-grade volume analysis

: Institutional-grade volume analysis All Experience Levels: Intuitive design with advanced features

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Type: Custom Indicator

Chart: Works on all timeframes

Instruments: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

Language: MQL5

Updates: Regular feature additions based on feedback

Support: Fast response within 24 hours

HOW IT WORKS

Install the indicator on your MT5 chart Customize profile settings to your preference Analyze volume distribution and key levels Monitor real-time news and session changes Trade with confidence using institutional tools

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?

Most Market Profile indicators give you basic profiles and that's it.

Market Profile Pro is a complete trading system:

You get the profiles PLUS real-time news tracking

You get the levels PLUS sentiment analysis

You get the dashboard PLUS session monitoring

You get professional tools PLUS continuous updates

This is 5 tools in 1 package.

COMMITTED TO YOUR SUCCESS

We're not just selling an indicator—we're building a community of professional traders. Every purchase includes:

Priority email support

Comprehensive documentation

Video tutorials (coming soon)

Free lifetime updates

Feature requests welcome

IMPORTANT NOTES

Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)

News calendar must be enabled in MT5 settings

Works best on H1-D1 timeframes

Optimized for Forex pairs (works on all instruments)

Version: 13.0

Release Date: October 2025

Last Updated: [Current Date]

