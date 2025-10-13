Tich Gold Pro

TichGold_Pro EA — Adaptive EMA + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

Overview

TichGold_Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, integrating EMA crossover logic, RSI divergence detection, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Built for MetaTrader 5, it supports both hedging and netting accounts and includes robust fallback logic for high-volatility conditions.

Strategy Overview

  • EMA Trend Filter: Uses fast and slow EMAs to detect directional bias.
  • RSI Confirmation: Optional divergence detection and overbought/oversold filters.
  • ATR-Based Volatility Control: Dynamically adjusts SL/TP and lot size based on market volatility.
  • Trailing Stop & Partial Close: Locks in profits and reduces exposure automatically.
  • Martingale (Optional): Controlled recovery logic with step limits.
  • Equity Protection: Stops trading if equity drops below a defined threshold.
  • Spread & Trading Hours Filter: Avoids poor execution conditions.
  • Dashboard Overlay: Displays real-time metrics and trade status.

Features

  • Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD with symbol-specific settings.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on ATR, risk percentage, and available margin.
  • Trailing Stop & Partial Close: Automatically manages trades to secure profits.
  • Equity Protection: Halts trading when account equity falls below 80% of the starting deposit.
  • Spread Filter: Prevents execution during high-spread conditions.
  • Trading Hours Control: Optional time-based filter for preferred trading sessions.
  • Netting & Hedging Support: Compatible with both account types.
  • Indicator-Driven Entries: Combines EMA crossover and RSI filters for trend and momentum confirmation.
  • Volatility-Aware Execution: Uses ATR to avoid unstable market conditions.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value / Guidance
Minimum Balance $500 (recommended for EURUSD)
Timeframes M30, H1, H4
Symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Risk per Trade 0.5%–2.0% (adjustable)
Account Type Hedging preferred (Netting supported)
Testing Mode Enabled by default for looser conditions

Ideal For

  • Algorithmic traders seeking a modular EA with transparent logic and robust risk controls.
  • Portfolio managers deploying multi-symbol strategies across EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.
  • Advanced users who value equity protection, margin-aware execution, and customizable filters.
  • Swing and intraday traders looking for automated setups with trailing stop and partial close features.
  • Risk-conscious traders who want dynamic lot sizing and volatility-aware trade filtering.
