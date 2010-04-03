Liquidity Swings SMC Zones

Liquidity Swings SMC Zones is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects, displays, and updates liquidity-based swing high and swing low zones directly on your chart. This tool is designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), supply and demand, or support and resistance trading methods.

Features

Automatic Zone Detection:

Identifies significant swing highs and swing lows based on customizable pivot settings.

Clear Visual Zones:

Highlights liquidity zones with user-selectable colors, with optional zone transparency for maximum chart clarity.

Works On All Symbols and Timeframes:

Fully compatible with forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

Volume/Count Filtering:

Filter zones by the number of touches or by tick volume to focus only on relevant levels.

Flexible Styling:

Choose colors, label size, and zone thickness to match your trading style.

Non-Repainting:

Zones and levels are calculated in real-time and do not repaint after bar close.

Multi-zone Display:

Control the maximum number of active zones for both highs and lows.

Lightweight & Fast:

Designed for low resource usage, even with hundreds of zones.

Ready for SMC, ICT, Supply/Demand, and Support/Resistance strategies.

How It Works

Swing Detection:

The indicator scans price history to detect swing highs/lows based on your chosen pivot lookback period. Zone Generation:

For each swing, a liquidity zone is plotted as a colored rectangle from the swing bar forward, ending when price breaks the level or as defined by your settings. Filtering:

Use count or volume filters to display only zones with significant historical activity. Visualization:

Zones are color-coded (default: red for highs, blue for lows), with dashed lines and optional labels for clarity.

Inputs & Settings

Pivot Lookback: Number of bars to look back for swing detection (default: 14).

Swing Area: Select “Wick Extremity” or “Full Range” for zone size.

Filter By: Choose to filter by count or tick volume.

Minimum Filter Value: Minimum touches/volume for a zone to display.

Maximum Zones: Limit the number of visible zones for performance.

Zone Colors & Transparency: Customize high/low zone colors and fill opacity.

Label Size: Adjust label font size (Tiny, Small, Normal).

Show/Hide Swing Highs/Lows: Display only the zones you need.

Usage Notes

Works on any symbol or timeframe:

Just attach to your chart and adjust settings as needed.

Ensure sufficient chart history is loaded:

If you do not see zones, scroll your chart to the left (Home key) or download full history from the MT5 History Center (F2).

For best visual results:

Use a dark chart background and adjust zone colors/transparency to preference.

Compatible with all brokers and data feeds.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Adjust inputs as needed for your trading style. Scroll back to load more history for maximum detection accuracy. Monitor the chart:

Use highlighted zones as dynamic support/resistance and liquidity reference points.

Support

If you have any questions or need technical support, please contact me via the MQL5 message system.

Important:

This indicator does not provide trading signals or strategies. It is a tool to help identify liquidity zones for discretionary analysis.



