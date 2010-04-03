Supply and Demand MTFs
- Göstergeler
- Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
- Sürüm: 1.0
Overview
Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong.
Features
-
Multi-timeframe detection
Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones.
-
Candle-strength filter
Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone.
-
Adjustable lookback
Choose Long, Medium or Short scan windows (1250 / 500 / 150 bars).
-
Zone limits
Cap the number of supply or demand zones per side and timeframe.
-
Automatic invalidation
Optionally hide zones when price breaks them by wick or by close.
-
Active-only mode
Show only unbroken zones when enabled.
-
Custom styling
Assign separate colors for demand and supply on each timeframe.
-
Performance-optimized
Efficient data retrieval and minimal chart objects.
Inputs
-
LookbackDepth (Long / Medium / Short) – Bars to scan on each timeframe
-
MomentumSpan (integer) – Bars used to assess candle-body strength
-
MinStrongCandles (integer) – Minimum strong-candle count to form a zone
-
StrongCandleFactor (decimal) – Body size ≥ factor × 20-bar average body
-
MaxZonesPerSide (1 / 3 / 5 / 30) – Maximum zones per side per timeframe
-
ShowOnlyActiveZones (true / false) – Hide invalidated zones when true
-
InvalidateMethod (By Wick / By Close) – Choose break criterion
-
UseTF1–UseTF3 (true / false) – Enable detection for each timeframe slot
-
TF1–TF3 (timeframe) – Select PERIOD_CURRENT, M5, H1, H4, etc.
-
DemandColor_TF1–TF3 / SupplyColor_TF1–TF3 – Zone fill colors
-
DebugMode (true / false) – Output diagnostic messages to the Experts log
How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any chart.
-
Enable TF1–TF3 and select your scan timeframes.
-
Set LookbackDepth, MomentumSpan, MinStrongCandles and StrongCandleFactor.
-
Define MaxZonesPerSide, ShowOnlyActiveZones and InvalidateMethod.
-
Choose your demand and supply colors for each timeframe.
-
Observe zones appear, refresh and invalidate automatically.
Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for analytical purposes only. It does not guarantee trading signals or results.