Supply and Demand MTFs

Overview

Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong.

Features

Multi-timeframe detection

Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones.

Candle-strength filter

Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone.

Adjustable lookback

Choose Long, Medium or Short scan windows (1250 / 500 / 150 bars).

Zone limits

Cap the number of supply or demand zones per side and timeframe.

Automatic invalidation

Optionally hide zones when price breaks them by wick or by close.

Active-only mode

Show only unbroken zones when enabled.

Custom styling

Assign separate colors for demand and supply on each timeframe.

Performance-optimized

Efficient data retrieval and minimal chart objects.

Inputs

LookbackDepth (Long / Medium / Short) – Bars to scan on each timeframe

MomentumSpan (integer) – Bars used to assess candle-body strength

MinStrongCandles (integer) – Minimum strong-candle count to form a zone

StrongCandleFactor (decimal) – Body size ≥ factor × 20-bar average body

MaxZonesPerSide (1 / 3 / 5 / 30) – Maximum zones per side per timeframe

ShowOnlyActiveZones (true / false) – Hide invalidated zones when true

InvalidateMethod (By Wick / By Close) – Choose break criterion

UseTF1–UseTF3 (true / false) – Enable detection for each timeframe slot

TF1–TF3 (timeframe) – Select PERIOD_CURRENT, M5, H1, H4, etc.

DemandColor_TF1–TF3 / SupplyColor_TF1–TF3 – Zone fill colors

DebugMode (true / false) – Output diagnostic messages to the Experts log

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Enable TF1–TF3 and select your scan timeframes. Set LookbackDepth, MomentumSpan, MinStrongCandles and StrongCandleFactor. Define MaxZonesPerSide, ShowOnlyActiveZones and InvalidateMethod. Choose your demand and supply colors for each timeframe. Observe zones appear, refresh and invalidate automatically.

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for analytical purposes only. It does not guarantee trading signals or results.