Volumized Breaker Blocks MTF Supreme

Volumized Breaker Blocks MTF Supreme is a powerful and user-friendly multi-timeframe (MTF) indicator that automatically detects and visualizes Order Blocks (OB) and Breaker Blocks (BB) on your chart. This advanced tool is designed for both beginners and professional traders who want a clean, fast, and insightful way to identify key market levels with volume context.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly plot OB/BB zones from up to three customizable timeframes (M5, M15, H1 by default, fully adjustable).

Independent Enabling : You can enable or disable any timeframe with a single click—see only what matters to your strategy.

Automatic Order Block & Breaker Block Detection : Detects both bullish and bearish blocks based on pivots and price structure, with logic inspired by advanced price action and SMC/ICT concepts.

Volume-Weighted Zones : All blocks display the detected tick volume, giving you insight into the strength behind each level.

Full Customization : Choose your zone colors, line styles, transparency, label font and size—make the chart fit your preferences.

Clean Chart Management : Zones auto-update and old objects are removed on each tick, keeping your chart uncluttered and fast.

Beginner Friendly : Default settings work out of the box, with clear visual cues and help texts for each parameter.

Professional Grade : Highly efficient code, minimal lag, and customizable for advanced strategies and scalping.

No Repainting : All blocks are drawn only after a valid breakout or pivot, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

Clear Visuals : Modern, color-coded design, large readable labels (Order or Breaker Block), and multi-timeframe tags.

Compatible With All Symbols: Works on all instruments—forex, gold, indices, crypto, and more.

How It Works

Order Blocks (OB) are detected at significant pivot highs/lows, confirmed by a price breakout. Their zones are shown as filled rectangles with strong borders.

Breaker Blocks (BB) are generated after price breaks a pivot, marking important liquidity or reversal areas.

Both zone types are colored and labeled with timeframe, type, and detected volume, so you always know what level you're watching.

Inputs & Settings

Enable/Disable MTF Zones: Quickly toggle M5, M15, or H1 (or your own choice) zones on/off.

Zone Sensitivity: Adjust the SwingLength (pivot detection window), ATR filter, and MaxZonesPerTF to control how many and which zones are drawn.

Visual Customization: Pick colors, transparency, line style (solid/dash), label font, and placement for a look that matches your template.

Label Style: Change font, font size, Y offset, and label color for maximum clarity.

Show/Hide OB or BB: View only Order Blocks, Breaker Blocks, or both, to suit your strategy.

Who Is This For?

Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders seeking reliable support/resistance based on price structure and volume.

Beginners wanting instant access to OB/BB concepts without complex manual analysis.

Professional Price Action Traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, or volume-based strategies.

Usage Notes

Add the indicator to any chart and timeframe.

Adjust the inputs in the "Inputs" tab to match your preferred timeframes, detection sensitivity, and visual style.

For optimal performance, use the indicator on charts with sufficient price history (recommended BarsPerTF = 100 or more).

No special data or third-party libraries required—fully self-contained.

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for analytical purposes only and does not guarantee trading signals or outcomes.

Unlock the power of price action and volume with Volumized Breaker Blocks MTF Supreme!

Take your trading to the next level with this all-in-one SMC/ICT zone detection tool—simple enough for beginners, robust enough for pros.



