Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA

Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Intelligent Trend & Momentum System


Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA is a fully autonomous trading system meticulously designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) under H1 and H4 conditions. Its architecture combines trend prediction and momentum confirmation, integrating multiple layers of technical analysis into a coherent and disciplined execution framework.

The system leverages Exponential Moving Averages (50 EMA and 200 EMA) for directional bias, the RSI for strength validation, and the MACD for momentum confirmation. This multi-factor approach allows the EA to filter out noise and act only when high-probability setups align—balancing precision with risk control.

Unlike many speculative systems, Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA does not use martingale, grid, or uncontrolled scaling. Each position is independent, risk-controlled, and triggered by pre-defined structural rules, ensuring consistency and transparency under changing market conditions.

Key Features

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 and H4 timeframes.
  • Structured entry logic: EMA crossovers, RSI > 50 / < 50, and MACD confirmation.
  • Risk-based position sizing: lots calculated automatically as a % of account balance 1–2% typical.
  • Fixed Stop Loss 30 pips & Take Profit 60 pips with a built-in trailing stop starting at +20 pips .
  • One-trade-per-trend filter until a confirmed reversal is detected.
  • Optional trading hours (9 AM – 6 PM, broker time) to avoid low-liquidity windows.
  • High-impact news filter to reduce exposure during volatility spikes.
  • Alerts & detailed logs for every entry and exit.
  • No martingale • No grid • No hedging • No unsafe scaling.

Deployment Guidelines

  • Recommended timeframe: H1 or H4 .
  • Minimum capital: $500 (adjust to leverage and risk tolerance).
  • Broker conditions: best with ECN/STP, raw spreads, and low latency.
  • Instrument focus: XAUUSD only .
  • Setup: attach to a single XAUUSD chart; no multi-symbol dependencies.

Why Choose Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA?

  • Combines trend direction + momentum confirmation for high-probability entries .
  • Strict, built-in risk management by design.
  • Consistent trade logic independent of subjective decisions.
  • Future-proof modular design—refinements without altering the core strategy.
  • Tailored to the volatility cycles of gold while prioritizing capital protection.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool intended to support informed trading decisions. Past performance, modeling, and backtests do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for ensuring appropriate risk management and infrastructure compatibility prior to live deployment.
© Ratio X • Freshbot Gold EA — MT5 Expert Advisor
