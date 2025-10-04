GoldenFingerMTG by MidasAlgo
- Experts
- Lim Khai Yee
- Versione: 2.25
- Aggiornato: 4 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 8
🔱 GoldenFinger 🔱 by MidasAlgo
🌱 REALISTIC GROWTH, NOT HYPE
Forget the fantasy results other EAs show. GoldenFinger focuses on steady, achievable profits that can be withdrawn monthly.
🛡️ EQUITY DRAWDOWN MAXIMAL DOESN’T EXCEED INITIAL DEPOSIT
GoldenFinger backtesting method focuses on “Equity Drawdown Maximal doesn’t exceed the initial deposit” — so even if the 12-year max drawdown happens today, your account cannot be wiped out easily. This makes the strategy safe, sustainable, and trustworthy.
💰 MONTHLY WITHDRAWAL STRATEGY
Engineered for practical investing—profits are designed to be withdrawn monthly while keeping the account stable for long-term growth.
📈 LOW-RISK PHILOSOPHY WITH REALISTIC RETURNS
GoldenFinger is built for investors who value safety and growth. We aim for 3–12% returns per month with a CAGR above 10% annually — striking the perfect balance between stability and profitability. No empty promises, no unrealistic gains—just sustainable, investor-friendly results.
⚙️ TESTED ON REAL MARKET CONDITIONS
Not just theory—GoldenFinger runs live signals on both cTrader and MetaTrader 5, ensuring the EA performs perfectly across platforms. Combined with real-market optimization, this guarantees stability under live trading conditions.
〽️ MULTI-TIMEFRAME SIGNAL FILTER
GoldenFinger confirms entries across M3, H1, and H4 timeframes using Trend indicators and Weighted Moving Averages. This ensures only high-probability trend signals are executed, filtering out noise and reducing false trades.
🤖 AI-POWERED PRESET PARAMETERS
Every FX pair is unique. The EA comes with professionally tuned settings for EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDUSD, and AUDCAD.
Our AI-driven presets are specifically tuned for each pair, with strict control on equity drawdown Maximal. This prevents account blow-ups and allows investors to safely scale their capital.
🎯 CUSTOM INVESTMENT PROFILES WITH PLUG-AND-PLAY SIMPLICITY
GoldenFinger comes with pre-set parameters for each FX pair, tailored to different fund sizes and risk appetites.
All risk management, lot sizing, and optimization are already configured, making the EA beginner-friendly yet powerful for professionals.
Simply choose your account size and risk appetite from our pre-configured profiles (from $3,000 Conservative to $100,000+ Balanced Growth) and let the EA manage the rest.
🕒 12 YEARS OF TICK DATA
Proven with 12 years of real tick data, including swap and commission costs — so results are reliable, not inflated or unrealistic.
✅ VERIFIED PERFORMANCE ON MYFXBOOK
GoldenFinger’s live accounts are independently verified on MyFxBook, offering full transparency. Investors see real performance, not just screenshots or curve-fitted backtests.
🌍 BACKED BY PEPPERSTONE’S TRUSTED INFRASTRUCTURE
GoldenFinger is validated using Pepperstone’s world-class brokerage environment — renowned for tight spreads, deep liquidity, and strict regulation. This ensures fair execution, reliability, and investor peace of mind.
📡 LIVE LINKS
-
Live Update MyFxBook : MidasAlgo Lexo Ultimate → Monthly 3%–10% Realistic Gains
-
CopyTrading Live Signal : ❄ MidasAlgo ❄ → Rank No.4 on CopyTrading Platform
" Golden Finger is meticulously optimized for capital preservation, featuring a core safety mechanism that ensures the maximum equity drawdown never surpasses the initial deposit. This robust framework enables investors to confidently target realistic monthly withdrawals of 3-12%. To guarantee reliable and non-inflated results, the strategy has been rigorously backtested against 12 years of high-fidelity tick data from a Pepperstone standard account, inclusive of all swap fees. Make a one-time investment in Golden Finger, let it run automatically, and begin your journey toward enjoying consistent, long-term monthly passive income. "
" At MidasAlgo, we don't just sell this strategy—we actively trade with it ourselves."