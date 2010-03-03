EMA Retrace

📊 Strategy Overview

The EMA Crossover Pro EA is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines trend-following principles with advanced risk management to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters.

🎯 Core Trading Logic

EMA Crossover System

Dual EMA Configuration : Fast EMA (6-period) : Quick trend detection Slow EMA (15-period) : Overall trend direction

Trend Alignment: Trades only in the direction of the primary trend

Three-Step Signal Confirmation

Trend Alignment: EMA1 must be above/below EMA2 for trend direction Separation Filter: Minimum 50-point distance between EMAs to avoid choppy markets Price Trigger: Price crossover above/below Fast EMA for precise entry timing

⚙️ Advanced Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Bollinger Bands Integration : SL set at BB lower/upper bands for dynamic support/resistance

Risk-Reward Ratio : Configurable R:R (default 3:1) for consistent profitability

Minimum SL Distance: 60-point minimum stop loss protection

Position Control

One Trade Per Symbol : Prevents over-trading and over-exposure

Netting Account Support : Automatic adaptation to account type

Margin Checking: Ensures sufficient funds before trade execution

🛡️ Safety Features

Trade Validation

Lot Size Normalization : Automatically adjusts to broker requirements

Price Validation : Ensures SL/TP are correctly positioned

Error Handling: Comprehensive logging and error recovery

Risk Controls

Trailing Stop Option : Configurable trailing stop (200 points) to lock profits

Slippage Protection : 3-point slippage tolerance

Broker Compliance: Respects minimum stop levels and execution rules

📈 Trading Scenarios

Buy Signal Execution

text 1. EMA1 > EMA2 (Trend Up) 2. EMAs separated by ≥50 points (Strong Trend) 3. Price crosses above EMA1 (Entry Trigger) 4. SL: Bollinger Lower Band | TP: 3× risk distance

Sell Signal Execution

text 1. EMA1 < EMA2 (Trend Down) 2. EMAs separated by ≥50 points (Strong Trend) 3. Price crosses below EMA1 (Entry Trigger) 4. SL: Bollinger Upper Band | TP: 3× risk distance

🔧 Customization Options

Indicator Parameters

Timeframe : M1 to Monthly charts

EMA Periods : Adjustable fast/slow periods

Bollinger Bands: Customizable period and deviation

Risk Parameters

Lot Size : Fixed position sizing

R:R Ratio : 1:1 to 10:1 customizable

Trailing Stop: Enable/disable with adjustable distance

💡 Key Benefits

Strategy Advantages

Trend-Following : Captures sustained market movements

Filtered Signals : Reduces false entries in sideways markets

Risk-Adjusted: Consistent position sizing and risk management

Technical Robustness

MQL5 Optimized : Uses latest MetaTrader 5 features

Broker Compatibility : Works with all MT5 brokers

Real-time Monitoring: Continuous position management

⚠️ Risk Considerations

Market Conditions

Best Performance : Trending markets with clear direction

Challenging Conditions : Sideways/choppy markets may generate false signals

Timeframe Sensitivity: M1 timeframe requires stable internet connection

Risk Disclosure

Leverage Risk : Use appropriate leverage for account size

Market Risk : Past performance ≠ future results

Testing Recommended: Always test in demo before live trading

🚀 Recommended Usage

Ideal Setup

Account Type : ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred

Currency Pairs : Major pairs with good liquidity (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

Trading Hours: Overlapping market sessions for maximum movement

Optimization Tips

Backtest : Optimize parameters for specific instruments

Monitor : Regular performance review and adjustment

Update: Keep EA updated with market condition changes

This EA represents a professional-grade automated trading system suitable for traders seeking a disciplined, rules-based approach to trend-following strategies with robust risk management controls.