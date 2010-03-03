EMA Retrace

EMA Retrace

📊 Strategy Overview

The EMA Crossover Pro EA is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines trend-following principles with advanced risk management to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters.

🎯 Core Trading Logic

EMA Crossover System

  • Dual EMA Configuration:

    • Fast EMA (6-period): Quick trend detection

    • Slow EMA (15-period): Overall trend direction

  • Trend Alignment: Trades only in the direction of the primary trend

Three-Step Signal Confirmation

  1. Trend Alignment: EMA1 must be above/below EMA2 for trend direction

  2. Separation Filter: Minimum 50-point distance between EMAs to avoid choppy markets

  3. Price Trigger: Price crossover above/below Fast EMA for precise entry timing

⚙️ Advanced Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Bollinger Bands Integration: SL set at BB lower/upper bands for dynamic support/resistance

  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Configurable R:R (default 3:1) for consistent profitability

  • Minimum SL Distance: 60-point minimum stop loss protection

Position Control

  • One Trade Per Symbol: Prevents over-trading and over-exposure

  • Netting Account Support: Automatic adaptation to account type

  • Margin Checking: Ensures sufficient funds before trade execution

🛡️ Safety Features

Trade Validation

  • Lot Size Normalization: Automatically adjusts to broker requirements

  • Price Validation: Ensures SL/TP are correctly positioned

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive logging and error recovery

Risk Controls

  • Trailing Stop Option: Configurable trailing stop (200 points) to lock profits

  • Slippage Protection: 3-point slippage tolerance

  • Broker Compliance: Respects minimum stop levels and execution rules

📈 Trading Scenarios

Buy Signal Execution

text

1. EMA1 > EMA2 (Trend Up) 2. EMAs separated by ≥50 points (Strong Trend) 3. Price crosses above EMA1 (Entry Trigger) 4. SL: Bollinger Lower Band | TP: 3× risk distance

Sell Signal Execution

text 
1. EMA1 < EMA2 (Trend Down)  
2. EMAs separated by ≥50 points (Strong Trend)
3. Price crosses below EMA1 (Entry Trigger)
4. SL: Bollinger Upper Band | TP: 3× risk distance

🔧 Customization Options

Indicator Parameters

  • Timeframe: M1 to Monthly charts

  • EMA Periods: Adjustable fast/slow periods

  • Bollinger Bands: Customizable period and deviation

Risk Parameters

  • Lot Size: Fixed position sizing

  • R:R Ratio: 1:1 to 10:1 customizable

  • Trailing Stop: Enable/disable with adjustable distance

💡 Key Benefits

Strategy Advantages

  • Trend-Following: Captures sustained market movements

  • Filtered Signals: Reduces false entries in sideways markets

  • Risk-Adjusted: Consistent position sizing and risk management

Technical Robustness

  • MQL5 Optimized: Uses latest MetaTrader 5 features

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers

  • Real-time Monitoring: Continuous position management

⚠️ Risk Considerations

Market Conditions

  • Best Performance: Trending markets with clear direction

  • Challenging Conditions: Sideways/choppy markets may generate false signals

  • Timeframe Sensitivity: M1 timeframe requires stable internet connection

Risk Disclosure

  • Leverage Risk: Use appropriate leverage for account size

  • Market Risk: Past performance ≠ future results

  • Testing Recommended: Always test in demo before live trading

🚀 Recommended Usage

Ideal Setup

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw spread accounts preferred

  • Currency Pairs: Major pairs with good liquidity (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

  • Trading Hours: Overlapping market sessions for maximum movement

Optimization Tips

  • Backtest: Optimize parameters for specific instruments

  • Monitor: Regular performance review and adjustment

  • Update: Keep EA updated with market condition changes

This EA represents a professional-grade automated trading system suitable for traders seeking a disciplined, rules-based approach to trend-following strategies with robust risk management controls.


