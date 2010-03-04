EMA Crossover
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jerome Osa
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor
The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.
It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities.
This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions.
✅ Key Features:
-
EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bullish/bearish crossovers for entry signals.
-
Risk:Reward Ratio Control – Adjustable (default 3:1).
-
Customizable Lot Size – Fixed lot configuration with validation against broker limits.
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit – Adjustable SL/TP with option to enforce StopLossPoints.
-
Trailing Stop (Optional) – Lock in profits once the market moves in your favor.
-
Max Open Trades per Symbol – Restrict exposure per instrument.
-
Flexible Timeframes & EMA Periods – Optimizable to fit your strategy preferences.
-
Automatic Closing of Opposite Positions – Keeps the strategy directional and clean.
-
Built-in Broker Compatibility Checks – Lot size validation, filling mode, margin checks.
⚙️ Recommended Use:
-
Best tested and optimized on liquid pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).
-
Works across multiple timeframes (default M1, but adjustable).
-
Suitable for both demo and live accounts, but proper testing is strongly advised.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged products involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
-
Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results.
-
Always test on a demo account before running on live funds.
-
Use appropriate money management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.
-
The developer of this EA is not responsible for financial losses incurred from using this software.
👉 This EA is a trading tool, not a promise of profits. Success depends on market conditions, settings, and trader discipline.