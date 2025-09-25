Master Grid PRO

📌MasterGridPro is an advanced Expert Advisor for automated trading based on a smart pending-orders grid strategy.

Unlike typical grid systems, MasterGridPro places pending BUY and SELL orders above and below the current price, dynamically covering the market range while continuously securing profits from winning positions.

The system is designed not only to capture price swings but also to protect capital through built-in risk management, daily profit targets, and customizable trading sessions.

These advanced features make MasterGridPro highly adaptive to different market conditions while maintaining strong control over profitability and drawdown.

✅ Input Parameters 

🔧 General Settings

  • Order lot size – Defines the fixed lot size for each order.

  • Grid distance in points – Distance between pending orders in points. Larger values make the grid wider, smaller values create a tighter grid.

  • Order comment – Custom label assigned to each order for easy tracking.

  • Magic number – Unique identifier to ensure trades from this EA are managed separately.

💰 Profit & Risk Control

  • Daily profit target (currency) – When reached, all positions are closed, and trading is paused until the next session.

  • % floating for Combined Floating Close – Closes all trades if floating losses are covered by recent profits.

  • % floating for Critical Floating Close – Forces closure of all trades when floating losses exceed this critical level, regardless of previous results.

📈 Hedge Lot Scaling: 

When multiple positions accumulate in one direction, the EA automatically increases the lot size of opposite hedge orders, improving balance and recovery potential.

  • Number of positions in one direction to trigger hedge – Minimum number of accumulated BUY or SELL positions required to activate opposite hedging.

  • Lot size multiplier for opposite hedge orders – Multiplies lot size of the hedge orders relative to the original order size, helping to balance exposure.

    ⏰ Trading Hours

    • Start Hour – Beginning of the trading session (server time).

    • Session Length – Duration of the trading session in hours. After the session ends, new trades are not placed until the next scheduled session.

    DISCLAIMER: Trading always involves risk, and no strategy can guarantee profits at all times. This Expert Advisor is a professional tool designed to support your trading, but you should only trade with capital you are comfortable risking. The default settings are provided as a starting point and may not suit all trading styles or market conditions. It is recommended that you test and adjust the parameters according to your own needs. The author cannot guarantee specific results, and by using this Expert Advisor you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.


