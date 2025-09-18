Lunox Gold

Timeframe: Best on M5
Recommended capital: $500+ (or equivalent cent account)
Symbols: Designed for XAUUSD, but adaptable to other majors


IMPORTANT UPDATE

For best result find out your broker time zone and make sure its 1pm.

for EXNESS, ICMarkets and FundedNext use Broker time 14 

for Deriv use Broker time 13

for Goatfunded use broker time 16

Early-bird pricing! 

What it does

LUNOX GOLD selects a signal bar after your defined session open, then trades when price touches the signal High/Low—either in Continuation mode (breakout style) or Reversal mode (fade style). Entries can be Market or Pending Stops (input switch), with per-signal alternating touches, max entries, timeout, and thorough risk controls.

Key benefits

  • Plug-and-play on M5: Optimized defaults so you see activity and clear behavior on M5.

  • Clean signal logic: Trades only on meaningful touches of a pre-closed signal bar—no repainting.

  • Robust order placement: Prices aligned to tick size, respect Stops Level, and include a safe buffer to avoid “Invalid price” rejects.

  • Flexible execution: Choose Market or Buy/Sell Stop pending orders (with auto-expiry in minutes).

  • Adaptive risk: Use Fixed SL/TP (points) or Dynamic SL/TP based on the signal bar’s range.

  • Disciplined entries: First-touch offset, alternating side rule, max entries per signal, and signal timeout.

  • Account protection: Optional Break-Even and Trailing Stop, plus End-of-Day flat and weekend control.

  • Clear order tags: Comments show “LUNOX GOLD – HIGH/LOW” for instant context in history and journal.

  • Broker-friendly: No DLLs, no WebRequests, no external files—Market-ready.

Main features 

  • Exec mode (input): Market or Pending Stops (+ offset points, + expiry minutes).

  • Strategy: Continuation or Reversal .

  • Signal timing: Session open (hour:minute), Nth candle, timeout in bars, min range filter.

  • Entry discipline: One-trade-per-bar (toggle), max entries per signal.

  • Risk: Fixed/Dynamic SL/TP, Break-Even (trigger+offset), Trailing (start+step).

  • Housekeeping: End-of-Day close, weekend allow/deny.

  • Comments:LUNOX GOLD – HIGH” / “LUNOX GOLD – LOW”.

Recommended settings

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Capital: $500+ (or proportional lot sizing on a cent account).

  • Lots: Start conservative (e.g., 0.05–0.10 on $500); adjust to your risk tolerance.

  • SL/TP: Begin with Fixed (e.g., 200–500 points) to understand behavior; then try Dynamic (e.g., SL=50% of signal range, TP=75%).

  • Execution: Start with Market; once you confirm broker constraints, try Pending Stops (expiry 60 min default).

Tips for smooth operation

  • Use a reliable VPS and low-spread broker for XAUUSD and other pairs.

  • Keep MinSignalRangePoints > 0 to avoid trivial/flat bars.

  • If your broker has strict Stops Level, leave the default pending offset and expiry as provided.

Compatibility

  • Works on any symbol with proper tick size and Stops Level; defaults tailored for XAUUSD and M5.

Risk notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate position sizing and only trade money you can afford to risk.


Notice

After purchase send me a DM for the settings for your broker and leave your review thanks 

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Lunox Synth
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Uzman Danışmanlar
LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
