First Range of the Opening Session brake out

Overview

First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0

The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment.

Key Features

📊 Multi-Session Analysis

Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GMT (Cyan boxes)

: 00:00-01:00 GMT (Cyan boxes) Europe Session : 07:00-08:00 GMT (Blue boxes)

: 07:00-08:00 GMT (Blue boxes) London Session : 08:00-09:00 GMT (Yellow boxes)

: 08:00-09:00 GMT (Yellow boxes) New York Session : 13:00-14:00 GMT (Orange boxes)

: 13:00-14:00 GMT (Orange boxes) Sydney Session: 22:00-23:00 GMT (Magenta boxes)

🎯 Session Boxes

Visual range boxes showing high/low of first hour

Automatic extension after session completion

Real-time breakout detection and alerts

Color-coded session identification

Professional labeling with session status

📈 Market Profile Integration

Volume-based histogram on chart's right side

POC (Point of Control) : Yellow line at highest volume price

: Yellow line at highest volume price VAH (Value Area High) : Orange line marking 70% value area top

: Orange line marking 70% value area top VAL (Value Area Low) : Orange line marking 70% value area bottom

: Orange line marking 70% value area bottom Configurable period analysis (default 24 hours)

Dynamic price level distribution

🧠 Advanced News Impact System

Neural network-inspired multi-factor analysis incorporating:

Volatility Factor (35%) : Current vs baseline volatility comparison

: Current vs baseline volatility comparison Volume Factor (25%) : Real-time volume analysis vs historical average

: Real-time volume analysis vs historical average Time Factor (25%) : Smart time-based impact assessment

: Smart time-based impact assessment Spread Factor (15%): Market stress indicator through spread analysis

Dynamic impact levels: VERY HIGH | HIGH | MEDIUM | LOW | VERY LOW

💼 Professional Dashboard

Comprehensive left-panel display featuring:

Account Information

Real-time equity and balance

Current profit/loss

Available free margin

Market Analysis

Dynamic market sentiment (Strong Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

Current price and spread monitoring

Daily trading range in pips

Average volatility calculation

Session Information

Current active session identification

Next upcoming session timing

Server time display

Trading Data

Trading permission status

Active breakout counter

Market status (Open/Closed)

Volatility measurements

News Impact

Real-time news impact assessment

Color-coded impact levels

Time-sensitive analysis

System Information

Broker identification

Candle count

Daily high/low levels

🎨 Visual Features

Center Display : Currency pair and session name centered on chart

: Currency pair and session name centered on chart Professional Theme : Dark background with optimized colors

: Dark background with optimized colors Dynamic Positioning : Adaptive layout based on chart size

: Adaptive layout based on chart size Color Coding : Intuitive color scheme for quick analysis

: Intuitive color scheme for quick analysis Real-time Updates: 5-second refresh rate

Trading Strategy

Core Concept

The indicator identifies the price range established during the first hour of major trading sessions, then monitors for breakouts above or below these levels. This approach capitalizes on:

Session opening volatility

Institutional order flow

Market maker activity

Breakout momentum

Entry Signals

Bullish Breakout : Price breaks above session high

: Price breaks above session high Bearish Breakout : Price breaks below session low

: Price breaks below session low Volume Confirmation : Use market profile for volume validation

: Use market profile for volume validation News Impact: Consider impact level for trade sizing

Risk Management

Use session range for stop-loss placement

Monitor VAH/VAL levels for support/resistance

Adjust position size based on news impact level

Consider multiple session confirmations

Configuration Options

Session Controls

Individual session enable/disable

GMT offset adjustment

Box extension duration (hours)

Session display preferences

Market Profile Settings

Profile period (hours)

Number of price levels

Value area percentage

Color customization

Profile width adjustment

Visual Customization

Dashboard display toggle

Dark theme application

Color scheme modification

Panel sizing options

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Type : Custom Indicator

: Custom Indicator Timeframe : All timeframes supported

: All timeframes supported Symbols : All forex pairs and instruments

: All forex pairs and instruments Performance : Optimized for real-time analysis

: Optimized for real-time analysis Memory: Efficient resource usage

Installation

Copy the .mq5 file to MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Indicators folder Compile the indicator in MetaEditor Attach to desired chart Configure parameters as needed Enable auto-trading for alerts (if desired)

Best Practices

Use on major currency pairs during active sessions

Combine with additional confirmation indicators

Monitor news calendar for high-impact events

Adjust parameters based on market conditions

Practice proper risk management principles

Updates & Support

Version 10.0 Enhanced Professional Edition

Regular updates for market conditions

Professional-grade reliability

Comprehensive error handling

Real-time performance optimization

This indicator is designed for professional traders seeking to capitalize on session opening ranges and breakout opportunities. The advanced features provide comprehensive market analysis while maintaining ease of use and visual clarity.



