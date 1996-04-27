Target Line Pro

Take full control of your trading decisions with Target Line Pro, a smart utility that shows you exactly where your profit targets are and gives you a clear, real-time overview of your open positions.

No more guessing. No more manual calculations. Just set it and trade with confidence.

🔑 Key Features

Target Price Calculator – Input your desired profit amount, and instantly see the exact price level needed to reach it.
Breakeven & Net Position Display – Know your true breakeven, considering all open trades.
Candle Time Remaining – Always see how much time is left before the current candle closes.
Order Summary Panel – Get instant insights into your trading exposure:

  • Total open orders count

  • Total lot size

  • Current floating profit/loss

  • Oldest and newest trade timestamps

  • Net position to know your trading exposure

🎯 Why Traders Love It

  • Save time: No more manual breakeven or target price calculations.

  • Trade with precision: Place TP and BE levels exactly where they should be.

  • Stay informed: Get a full picture of your positions at a glance.

  • Boost discipline: Visual targets help you stick to your plan.

📌 Perfect For

  • Prop firm traders managing multiple trades

  • Scalpers who need quick, precise levels

  • Swing traders calculating multi-order targets

  • Anyone who wants a clean and reliable trade management dashboard on their chart

🚀 How It Helps You Win

With Target Line Pro, you’ll never again wonder:

  • “Where should I put my target to make $50?”

  • “What’s my real breakeven with 3 trades open?”

  • “How much time is left in this candle?”

The answer is always on your chart, in real time.

Stop guessing. Start trading smarter.
👉 Add Target Line Pro to your toolbox today and level up your trading precision.


