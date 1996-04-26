Target Line Pro
- Utilitaires
- Christian Paul Anasco
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Take full control of your trading decisions with Target Line Pro, a smart utility that shows you exactly where your profit targets are and gives you a clear, real-time overview of your open positions.
No more guessing. No more manual calculations. Just set it and trade with confidence.
🔑 Key Features
✅ Target Price Calculator – Input your desired profit amount, and instantly see the exact price level needed to reach it.
✅ Breakeven & Net Position Display – Know your true breakeven, considering all open trades.
✅ Candle Time Remaining – Always see how much time is left before the current candle closes.
✅ Order Summary Panel – Get instant insights into your trading exposure:
-
Total open orders count
-
Total lot size
-
Current floating profit/loss
-
Oldest and newest trade timestamps
-
Net position to know your trading exposure
🎯 Why Traders Love It
-
Save time: No more manual breakeven or target price calculations.
-
Trade with precision: Place TP and BE levels exactly where they should be.
-
Stay informed: Get a full picture of your positions at a glance.
-
Boost discipline: Visual targets help you stick to your plan.
📌 Perfect For
-
Prop firm traders managing multiple trades
-
Scalpers who need quick, precise levels
-
Swing traders calculating multi-order targets
-
Anyone who wants a clean and reliable trade management dashboard on their chart
🚀 How It Helps You Win
With Target Line Pro, you’ll never again wonder:
-
“Where should I put my target to make $50?”
-
“What’s my real breakeven with 3 trades open?”
-
“How much time is left in this candle?”
The answer is always on your chart, in real time.
⚡ Stop guessing. Start trading smarter.
👉 Add Target Line Pro to your toolbox today and level up your trading precision.