Zpai

ZProfit Ai – Adaptive Trading Intelligence

Overview
ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision.
It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL......

Key Features

  • 🎯 Precision Entries – sensitive trade detection for optimized entries

  • Quick Exits – automated trade management when conditions shift

  • 📈 Trend Capture – designed to ride strong market moves

  • 🔄 Auto-Reverse – switches position automatically when trend changes

  • 🛠️ Simple Parameters – only essential inputs: timeframe, lot size, timer SL, magic number

  • 💡 AI-Driven Logic – proprietary adaptive system, not based on common retail formulas

Inputs

  • Trading Timeframe

  • Wait 

  • Timer SL (candles)

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

Why Choose ZProfit Ai?
Unlike conventional EAs that rely on rigid indicator formulas, ZProfit Ai is built to adapt intelligently, keeping trades aligned with current market structure. Its minimal setup and professional-grade automation make it ideal for traders seeking clarity, adaptability, and consistency.

Best Use Cases

  • Works across Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Metals

  • Flexible for scalping, intraday, or swing trading

  • Plug-and-play setup with professional automation

⚠️ Note: This EA does not guarantee profits. Performance depends on market conditions and your trading approach. Always test on demo before going live.


Prodotti consigliati
Ice Scalper
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
3.81 (16)
Experts
For a more refined algorithm capable of detecting highs and lows everyday, opt for : Ice Scalper Pro!!! :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93215 MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94060 Check my other products here :  Pivot Points Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95744 Pivot Points Master MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95981 Check my other products here :  Ice Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effec
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
Big Trend Catcher
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working tim
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
FCryptoTrends
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
This EA allows you to accurately follow the trend of your favorite cryptocurrency. The operation of the EA is simple, when the EA detects an entry signal it will continue with that entry until it detects that the trend has been exhausted and will exit. You can configure whether to enter and exit immediately or give it a margin bars. Widely configurable, you can choose the timeframe, I recommend 1H and 4H the latter with a superb drawdown. You can choose whether to buy or sell, so when the uptr
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Aspol
Branislav Bridzik
Experts
Apsol Description Apsol is a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate breakout-based trading by capitalizing on significant price movements. It monitors key market levels, such as the previous day's high and low, to execute trades when prices break through these thresholds. Tailored for traders seeking to harness trend momentum, Apsol is ideal for forex pairs, commodities like gold (XAUUSD), and other volatile instruments, offering a streamlined yet powerful automation t
FREE
Indicator tendency trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
The Indicator tendency trader EA can trade with 12 top indicators. The following indicators are integrated: 1 Adaptive Moving Average 2 Average Directional Movement Index 3 Bollinger Bands 4 Double Exponential Moving Average 5 Envelopes 6 Fractal Adaptive Moving Average 7 Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 8 Moving Average 9 Parabolic SAR 10 Standard Deviation 11 Triple Exponential Moving Average 12 Variable Index Dynamic Average. All standard indicators trade with simple strategies that are understandable for
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
5 (1)
Experts
The MelBar EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y Expert Advisor  is a specific purpose profit-scalping tool which success depends on your understanding of its underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. Backtest results using historical data from 6 February 2018 15:00 to 19 February 2020 00:00 for the EUR/CHF (M30) currency pair proves very highly profitable. Initial Deposit : US$500 Investment returns : US$1426.20 Net Profit : US$926.20 ROI : 185.24% Annualized ROI : 67.16% Investment Length : 2 yea
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Protezione Automatica del Conto Limiter Drawdown EA è uno strumento leggero di gestione del rischio per MetaTrader 5. Monitora in tempo reale il drawdown del conto e chiude automaticamente tutte le posizioni quando viene raggiunta la soglia impostata. Una protezione semplice e affidabile per qualsiasi strategia di trading. Cosa fa Monitora costantemente equity vs bilancio Chiude tutte le posizioni al raggiungimento del livello di drawdown impostato Può eliminare gli ordin
FREE
Expert Time Range
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Experts
Time Range Trader: Advanced Hour Range Trading System Time Range Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on price movements within specific time ranges. This EA uses a strategic approach to identify optimal trading opportunities based on price action during predefined hours, with built-in risk management features to protect your investment. Key Features Time-Based Trading Strategy Trades exclusively during your specified hours Validates price ranges to ensure optimal mar
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Gold News AI
Michael Schuster
Experts
Gold News AI - Sistema di Trading Professionale Alimentato da IA Ricerca di Notizie dal Vivo di Livello Istituzionale Incontra la Tecnologia IA Avanzata Gold News AI rappresenta l'apice della tecnologia di trading automatizzato dell'oro, combinando l'analisi di notizie finanziarie dal vivo con sistemi di intelligenza artificiale per fornire decisioni di trading precise su XAUUSD. Questo Expert Advisor di livello professionale presenta capacità di ricerca web in tempo reale, sistemi avanzati di g
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
Ouro Trader
Joao Carlos Taioque
Experts
Ua riro te " Gold Trader " ei robot moni tei hamanihia no te tauturu i te feia hoo tao'a e te feia hoo tao'a ia rave i te mau faaotiraa papû a'e e te maitai i ni'a i te matete auro. E faaohipa te robot i te mau rave'a hi'opo'araa haamaramaramaraa aravihi no te hi'opo'a i te mau huru o te matete auro i roto i te mau taime mau e no te horo'a i te mau hi'oraa no ni'a i te taime no te hoo mai, no te hoo atu, e aore râ, no te tape'a i te mau tao'a auro. Na roto i te " Taata hoo auro ", e nehenehe t
FREE
Terraforming 1
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
My first version of the Terraforming EA. The EA uses statistical arbitrage to profit from currency pairs of USD EUR & GBP. Positions are opened when an arbitrage opportunity is identified. The positions are closed after 3 hours or when the market rectified and profit is made before the 3 hour limit. A more profitable version of this EA will be available once a decent track record is made for this one.  Try it out!! Checkout my signal too . A beta version robot is used to trade on my signal acco
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Bands Martin Hedge MA Trend
Qing Zhang
Experts
Introduzione all'EAs di tendenza della media mobile con copertura tramite le bande di Bollinger https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/137136?source=Site+Market+Product+Page "Assicurati di impostare correttamente i parametri prima di utilizzarlo e di verificare che la piattaforma di trading consenta la copertura." Se sei davvero incerto sulle impostazioni dei parametri, puoi usare un importo di capitale di $2000 come riferimento, eseguire test sull'instrumento XAU/USD con un intervallo di tempo
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
Orca
Noriyuki Suzuki
Experts
Orca detects trends and slight price stagnation, aiming to take positions in the direction of the breakout. By avoiding tricky price movements during range conditions and targeting breakouts, it achieves tight stop losses. It performs well in trending markets but tends to stagnate during prolonged range conditions. It is suitable for instruments like USDJPY and Gold, where trends often result in one-sided price movements. This EA operates on the H1 timeframe. Parameter Descriptions LotManagem
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Filtro:
Aref Barakat
263
Aref Barakat 2025.09.07 18:14 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Pulkit Kumar Sharma
302
Risposta dello sviluppatore Pulkit Kumar Sharma 2025.09.08 13:01
backtest will never match, it takes entry-exits within the candle upon price calculations while backtest is candlewise. many thanks
Rispondi alla recensione