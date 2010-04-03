A Professional Trading Tool for Advanced Market Analysis

Market Session and Volume Profile Indicator

This sophisticated indicator combines Market Session Analysis with Volume Profile Technology to provide traders with critical market structure insights. Volume Profile is one of the most powerful analytical tools used by institutional traders and market makers to identify key price levels where significant trading activity occurs.

Key Features:

Volume Profile Analysis:

POC (Point of Control) - Identifies the price level with highest trading volume

- Identifies the price level with highest trading volume VAH (Value Area High) - Upper boundary of the 70% volume concentration zone

- Upper boundary of the 70% volume concentration zone VAL (Value Area Low) - Lower boundary of the 70% volume concentration zone

- Lower boundary of the 70% volume concentration zone Total Volume - Cumulative volume data for each session

Market Session Detection:

Tokyo Session - Asian market hours analysis

- Asian market hours analysis London Session - European market hours analysis

- European market hours analysis New York Session - American market hours analysis

- American market hours analysis Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly - Multiple timeframe session analysis

Visual Display:

Clean volume profile boxes with customizable colors

Real-time current zone updates

Historical session boxes for backtesting

Support for both Forex and other markets

Indicator Buffers (4 Data Series):

Buffer 0: POC Level (Point of Control) Buffer 1: VAH Level (Value Area High) Buffer 2: VAL Level (Value Area Low) Buffer 3: Total Volume Data

Why Volume Profile Matters:

Volume Profile reveals where institutional money is being deployed, showing:

Support and Resistance levels based on actual trading activity

based on actual trading activity Market acceptance at specific price levels

at specific price levels Potential reversal zones where volume concentration is highest

where volume concentration is highest Breakout confirmation when price moves beyond established value areas

Technical Specifications:

Compatible with all timeframes

Multi-session analysis capability

Real-time and historical data processing

Customizable resolution and display options

Professional-grade volume calculations

Built-in session time detection for global markets

This indicator is essential for traders who want to understand market structure at a deeper level and make informed decisions based on actual volume distribution rather than just price action alone.

Perfect for: Day traders, swing traders, institutional analysis, and anyone serious about understanding market microstructure.