Market Session and Volume Profile
- Göstergeler
- Timothy Chuma Ifiora
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
A Professional Trading Tool for Advanced Market Analysis
This sophisticated indicator combines Market Session Analysis with Volume Profile Technology to provide traders with critical market structure insights. Volume Profile is one of the most powerful analytical tools used by institutional traders and market makers to identify key price levels where significant trading activity occurs.
Key Features:
Volume Profile Analysis:
- POC (Point of Control) - Identifies the price level with highest trading volume
- VAH (Value Area High) - Upper boundary of the 70% volume concentration zone
- VAL (Value Area Low) - Lower boundary of the 70% volume concentration zone
- Total Volume - Cumulative volume data for each session
Market Session Detection:
- Tokyo Session - Asian market hours analysis
- London Session - European market hours analysis
- New York Session - American market hours analysis
- Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly - Multiple timeframe session analysis
Visual Display:
- Clean volume profile boxes with customizable colors
- Real-time current zone updates
- Historical session boxes for backtesting
- Support for both Forex and other markets
Indicator Buffers (4 Data Series):
|Buffer 0:
|POC Level (Point of Control)
|Buffer 1:
|VAH Level (Value Area High)
|Buffer 2:
|VAL Level (Value Area Low)
|Buffer 3:
|Total Volume Data
Why Volume Profile Matters:
Volume Profile reveals where institutional money is being deployed, showing:
- Support and Resistance levels based on actual trading activity
- Market acceptance at specific price levels
- Potential reversal zones where volume concentration is highest
- Breakout confirmation when price moves beyond established value areas
Technical Specifications:
- Compatible with all timeframes
- Multi-session analysis capability
- Real-time and historical data processing
- Customizable resolution and display options
- Professional-grade volume calculations
- Built-in session time detection for global markets
This indicator is essential for traders who want to understand market structure at a deeper level and make informed decisions based on actual volume distribution rather than just price action alone.
Perfect for: Day traders, swing traders, institutional analysis, and anyone serious about understanding market microstructure.