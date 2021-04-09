License Manager EA

License Panel Integration Guide

This EA uses a license panel system to verify usage before running trading logic.

if(!HandleLicenseOnTimer()) { Print("License is not valid — removing EA from chart."); IsLicenseValid = false; }

if(!HandleLicenseOnTick()) { Print("License is not valid — removing EA from chart."); return; }

