Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals

First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator

Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester. MESSAGE me for BONUS. 

This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially. 

  1. This indicator is based on one of my SMT indicator Advanced SMC indicator
  2. This indicator has exact strategy that was being used for years.
  3. Everything like FVG, OB, HTL, Equilibrium, Fibs prices, PDHL, PWHL are all required for the strategy to function properly(Just for your information, everything is taken care of internally).
  4. When signal is generated, Alerts are pushed.
  5. You can change barRenderCapacity and minimumRetracement(A swing must retrace this % to consider as a swing) from settings according to your test results.

Indicator does not repaint. Structure is traversed from old to new candles first so what is plotted once is never updated.


Entry :

When signal appears, wait for the price to reach the signal level => when it does, wait for structure to break => Enter => SL becomes bottom of the structure(when bought) top of the structure (when sold) Message ne if you dont

  • I never used my strategies below 5 minutes. Its just too much noise. 
  • If you need more confirmations then use HTF LTF, when signal is created, you can go to lower timeframe and look for signals that are aligned with HTF signal.
  • Internally structure is maintained so you will always get buys in uptrend and sells in downtrend also when swing is at least retraced to equilibrium.

You might want to avoid high impact news in a timeframe that is less than 1 hour. News is mostly considered as liquidity sweep and its sweep move is usually accepted in 1 hour timeframe because of the high price movement.

If you rate the indicator, i will give you any of my indicator for free

