Range Great EA

PRICE TO DOUBLE IN A WEEK. Pretested to create a 10% return per month based on the test report and results. Different versions will be provided in the near future. 

The Range EA is a powerful, automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a dual-indicator strategy to open trades. It's designed for traders who want to capitalize on trend changes while filtering out market noise. The EA only places trades when both the Range Filter and the UT Bot indicators agree on the direction, significantly reducing false signals. It allows you to manage risk with user-defined stop-loss and take-profit levels and can open multiple trades on a single signal, up to a specified maximum.

Key Features and Benefits

Dual-Indicator Confirmation 🤝

This EA is built on a robust, two-part strategy. It requires a confirmed signal from both the Range Filter (an advanced smoothing indicator that identifies price trends by filtering out noise) and the UT Bot (a trailing stop-based indicator that uses ATR to detect trend reversals). This dual confirmation approach helps to filter out low-probability trades and provides a higher-quality trading signal.

Flexible Risk Management 🛡️

You have full control over your risk. The EA uses a user-defined stop-loss in pips to protect your capital and a take-profit level to secure profits. The EA can also open a specified number of trades on each signal, known as MaxTrades , allowing you to scale your position size.

Customizable Parameters ⚙️

Tailor the EA to your trading style and the specific market you're trading. You can adjust:

  • Lots: Set the trade size for each order.

  • Indicator Parameters: Fine-tune the sensitivity of both the Range Filter and UT Bot indicators. For example, you can modify the RF_SamplingPeriod or the UT_KeyValue to match your analysis.

  • Timeframe: Choose to run the EA on the current chart's timeframe or select a different one for analysis.

  • Slippage: Control the maximum acceptable price deviation for order execution.

Reliable and Efficient Execution 🚀

The EA operates on a new-bar-close logic, ensuring that trading decisions are based on stable, completed price data rather than volatile, live ticks. It uses the Trade.mqh library for secure and reliable trade operations, and its internal code is optimized for quick and efficient signal processing. The EA's built-in checks prevent it from exceeding the maximum number of open trades for the selected symbol and magic number.


Önerilen ürünler
Delta B3 ATR Renko Scalper
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Delta B3 ATR Renko Scalper é um robô especialista para negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 , em contratos de mini índice WIN e mini dólar WDO. O robô é programado para utilizar os cálculos Renko como análise de tendência e também como sinal de entrada, podendo operar como scalper , emitindo diversas ordens ( CUIDADO com os lotes e número de ordens!). O tamanho do Renko pode ser fixo ou variável de acordo com o indicador ATR (Average True Range) , possibilitando maior dinamismo ao robô. Os stops (
DTN EA For XAU MT5
Ngo Van Dung
Uzman Danışmanlar
DTN EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor after research and development in a long time. It uses TREND to open orders, and uses HEDGING STRATEGY to protect your balance. So this stragety will reduce risk, protect your profit and your balance. It's only suitable with XAUUSD (GOLD) chart. Indicator parameters Type Of First Order - BUY or SELL - The EA will open the first Order with BUY or SELL type. Magic Number - default is 168. Remember change Magic Number before running. The EA will use
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 Yıldızlı Uzman Danışman — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro Tanıtımı: Tüm hesap türleri ve prop firm zorlukları için nihai yapay zeka ticaret sistemi ️ Önemli : Tüm hesap türleriyle (bireysel hesaplar ve prop firm değerlendirme hesapları dahil) uyumlu çalışabilmesi için kullanıcı ayarlarında "Prop Firm Modu" seçeneğinin etkinleştirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu seçenek aktif edilmezse, fonlu işlem firmalarının kurallarına uyulmayabilir. Genel Bakış: FundPass Pro , FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trade
Silver Line MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
TrendPulse Pro EA
Alain Lopez Jimenez
Uzman Danışmanlar
TrendPulse Pro EA: Captura las Grandes Tendencias del Forex con Precisión Automatizada y Riesgo Controlado ¿Cansado de perseguir el mercado o dejar que las emociones dicten tus operaciones? ¿Buscas un sistema fiable que aproveche las tendencias dominantes de forma automática? TrendPulse Pro EA es tu socio inteligente para MetaTrader 5. Diseñado meticulosamente por expertos, este Asesor Experto implementa una estrategia de seguimiento de tendencia híbrida y robusta, permitiéndote capitalizar los
Bar Follow EA
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot has the purpose of operating in favor of force bars, the size of the force bar can be configured, the takeprofit and stoploss can be defined by the users or can be automatically placed by the robot (in this case the takeprofit and stoploss targets are the size of the previous bar). The values ​​defined in the parameters must be changed according to the users' needs. 
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Uzman Danışmanlar
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
NorthSea MT5
Mark Taylor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy ta
Five Steps
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduced expert system works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types of
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
DogeBotX
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
Uzman Danışmanlar
DogeBot operates under various market conditions, complemented by its Martingale-based money management system. The EA employs a unique compound interest formula inspired by Ryan Jones' Position Sizing strategy, featuring an optimized Delta parameter based on the symbol and timeframe in use. While the EA performs admirably even without this incredible function, enabling Compounding unlocks its magic for exponential results, contributing to its impressive statistics. **DogeBot is ideal for long-t
OnMarkets EAOne
Eugen Petcu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader5 için onMarketsEAONE’ı tanıtmaktan memnuniyet duyarız - otomatik ticaretinize giden kapınız. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), keskin algoritmaları kullanıcı dostu özelleştirmelerle birleştirerek tüm seviyelerdeki tüccarların otomatize stratejilerin gücünden yararlanmasını sağlar. Kesin giriş ve çıkış noktalarından, risk yönetimi araçlarına ve gerçek zamanlı performans analizinden faydalanın. İzin verilen ticaret aylarını, haftanın günlerini veya hatta ticaret saatlerini filtreleyerek strat
Max
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Uzman Danışmanlar
·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
IQ Trade
Vladimir Deryagin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışman göstergenin sinyalleriyle çalışır. Danışmanın çalışması aşağıdaki prensipte gerçekleşir, eğer bir anlaşma açıldığında fiyat bizim tarafımıza düşerse, danışman ek bir miktar emir açacaktır, emirleri açmak için danışman ek bir işlem açmanız gereken çubuk sayısını sayar, çubukların sayısı danışmanın ayarlarında kullanıcı tarafından belirlenir, çubukların sayısı danışmanın ayarlarında kullanıcı tarafından belirlenen zaman diliminde gerçekleşir.  Açılan işlem hacmi, kullanıcı tarafından dan
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
Candle Range EA MT5
Mihai Eduard Banea
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Candle Range EA is a highly customizable trading robot specifically designed for experienced traders seeking to automate their market strategies. With 40 customisable parameters, traders can fine-tune its behaviour to suit their individual approach and market conditions, by optimizing every aspect of the trade, from entry to management to exit. Please see screenshots for detailed explanation of the strategy and back-test results. Special Offer: 8 sales left at $195 next price $395 Promo: W
Volatility Doctor
Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Docteur de la volatilité - Votre conseiller expert pour maîtriser les rythmes du marché ! Êtes-vous prêt à débloquer la puissance du trading de précision ? Rencontrez le Docteur de la volatilité, votre compagnon de confiance dans le monde dynamique des marchés Forex. Cet expert-conseil multi-devises n'est pas seulement un outil de trading ; c'est un chef d'orchestre symphonique, guidant vos investissements avec une précision inégalée. Découvrez les principales fonctionnalités : 1. Expertise
Binary Hedger FV vmt5
Ayman Magdy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Binary Hedger mt5 version Expert Description: Finally, the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was released three months after the MetaTrader 4 version, can be found at the following link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103793?source=Site +Profile+Seller I won't go into great detail about the Expert Advisor because I have explained everything in the MetaTrader 4 version. However, I have added some enhancements and improvements in the MetaTrader 5 version, which I
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Uzman Danışmanlar
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Hedge Pro MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedge Pro sfrutta la tecnica dell'hedging gestendo simultaneamente posizioni Buy e Sell e grazie al sistema di Recovery Integrato assegna alle posizioni successive un Size Lots proporzionale ai punti da recuperare sulla controtendenza affinché i Take Profit del Both Side siano sempre vicini al prezzo attuale di mercato. Hedge Pro è un expert dal codice stabile, professionale e pulito che crea dei profitti costanti nel tempo con un processo completamente automatico ed è  immune da falsi e ritard
Institutional Logic EA Bulit for Real Traders
Hamza Hussain
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Precision Trader – The XAUUSD Edge Without Indicators Trade gold like a pro — without relying on lagging indicators or confusing signals.Gold Precision Trader is a battle-tested, rule-based strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for fast execution, high-probability entries, and mechanical consistency, this system eliminates noise and lets you trade with real structure, 1-3 trades daily. What Makes It Different Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Trades only during clear, h
Turn Around Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Following a leader who sets the trend is easy. The tricky part is knowing when you have to   TURN AROUND . TURN AROUND   is a system that detects the end of the trend and operates that point against the market. It is therefore a   PULLBACK   system. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 00 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldRushX - Kaçırmamanız Gereken Trading Robotu GoldRushX’i tanıtıyoruz: Finans piyasalarındaki kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için yeni otomatik partneriniz. Güçlü algoritmalarla geliştirilen ve Pine Script’ten doğrudan çevrilen GoldRushX, verimlilik, hassasiyet ve ileri düzeyde risk kontrolü arayan traderlar için tam bir çözümdür. Ana Özellikler: Bollinger Bantları ve Hareketli Ortalamalar: Bollinger Bantlarının hassas hesaplaması ile bu robot, piyasa oynaklığına ve ayarlanabilir hareketli or
Gbp Rsi Buy Milker
Jaume Sancho Serra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double RSI Buy – Expert Advisor for GBP/USD (M1) Double RSI Buy is an expert advisor designed to trade the GBP/USD pair on the 1-minute time frame. Its logic is based on a combination of two RSI indicators, which identify entry opportunities in oversold conditions and manage exits in overbought zones. Main Features: Strategy based on double RSI (Relative Strength Index) logic. Optimized timeframe: M1 (1 minute). Instrument: GBP/USD. Trades are executed at candle open, with no order duplication.
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
RSIDivergence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a strategy throughout the history of trading. This since it uses a divergence between the RSI and the price. Many traders use this. The backtest is done in 4 hours, but it can work in other timeframes. It is a risk-benefit ratio of 2:1 since the stop loss is 50 pips and the target to be reached is 100 pips. All these values ​​can be modified at the discretion of the trader. PARAMETERS: LotSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operat
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
Group5 Neuro MT5
Evgeniy Machok
Uzman Danışmanlar
Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
Trendy Koala MT5
Carlos Uriel Montalvo Ocampo
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA designed in MQL5 for AUSUSD H4, can be used also in H1 and Daily, but H4 is the best choice. It uses "On Balance Volume" and "RSI" indicators for trading, only 1 trade opened at the same time. Works best on trending market. - Averages 12% return per year with 0.01 lots - Tested for more than 15 years - Designed for long term gains - Fixed lots - Always trade with Stop loss and Take profit - No Martingala - No Hedging - Customizable magic number
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldMaster Scalper
Paline Maina
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAScalperEA is a powerful and agile trading robot designed for fast-paced scalping on the M1 chart. Combining a dynamic Moving Average crossover system with smart chart pattern detection, it ensures high-probability entries in trending markets. Featuring robust risk management, customizable lot sizing, trailing stops, and trend filtering across multiple timeframes, MAScalperEA is your trusted tool for navigating the fast world of Forex scalping with confidence and precision. Perfect for traders
Scalping StrikeX
Paline Maina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention. Key Features Fully Automated Trading : Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort. Scalping Strategy : Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly. Built-
Lifeea Pro
Paline Maina
Uzman Danışmanlar
AdvancedPriceActionEA Smart. Adaptive. Precise. The AdvancedPriceActionEA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on strong price action patterns, momentum, and volatility. This EA combines time-tested strategies like EMA trend filters, RSI momentum, and candlestick patterns (engulfing and pin bars) with dynamic risk management features to deliver consistent trading opportunities. Key Features Smart Entry System : Detects bullish/bearish engulfing and pin ba
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt