Range Great EA

PRICE TO DOUBLE IN A WEEK. Pretested to create a 10% return per month based on the test report and results. Different versions will be provided in the near future.

The Range EA is a powerful, automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a dual-indicator strategy to open trades. It's designed for traders who want to capitalize on trend changes while filtering out market noise. The EA only places trades when both the Range Filter and the UT Bot indicators agree on the direction, significantly reducing false signals. It allows you to manage risk with user-defined stop-loss and take-profit levels and can open multiple trades on a single signal, up to a specified maximum.

Key Features and Benefits

Dual-Indicator Confirmation 🤝

This EA is built on a robust, two-part strategy. It requires a confirmed signal from both the Range Filter (an advanced smoothing indicator that identifies price trends by filtering out noise) and the UT Bot (a trailing stop-based indicator that uses ATR to detect trend reversals). This dual confirmation approach helps to filter out low-probability trades and provides a higher-quality trading signal.

Flexible Risk Management 🛡️

You have full control over your risk. The EA uses a user-defined stop-loss in pips to protect your capital and a take-profit level to secure profits. The EA can also open a specified number of trades on each signal, known as MaxTrades , allowing you to scale your position size.

Customizable Parameters ⚙️

Tailor the EA to your trading style and the specific market you're trading. You can adjust:

Lots: Set the trade size for each order.

Indicator Parameters: Fine-tune the sensitivity of both the Range Filter and UT Bot indicators. For example, you can modify the RF_SamplingPeriod or the UT_KeyValue to match your analysis.

Timeframe: Choose to run the EA on the current chart's timeframe or select a different one for analysis.

Slippage: Control the maximum acceptable price deviation for order execution.

Reliable and Efficient Execution 🚀

The EA operates on a new-bar-close logic, ensuring that trading decisions are based on stable, completed price data rather than volatile, live ticks. It uses the Trade.mqh library for secure and reliable trade operations, and its internal code is optimized for quick and efficient signal processing. The EA's built-in checks prevent it from exceeding the maximum number of open trades for the selected symbol and magic number.



