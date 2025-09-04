GoldMaster Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Paline Maina
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 4 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MAScalperEA is a powerful and agile trading robot designed for fast-paced scalping on the M1 chart. Combining a dynamic Moving Average crossover system with smart chart pattern detection, it ensures high-probability entries in trending markets. Featuring robust risk management, customizable lot sizing, trailing stops, and trend filtering across multiple timeframes, MAScalperEA is your trusted tool for navigating the fast world of Forex scalping with confidence and precision. Perfect for traders who demand quick action, tight control, and consistent opportunities!
Strategy:
-
Moving Average Crossover:
-
Fast EMA (default period 9) and Slow EMA (default period 21) on the M1 timeframe.
-
A Buy signal is generated when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA.
-
A Sell signal is generated when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA.
-
-
Chart Pattern Detection (Optional):
-
Can detect bullish and bearish chart patterns (the exact patterns aren't fully listed in the preview, but it calls functions like DetectBullishPattern() and DetectBearishPattern() ).
-
-
Trend Confirmation:
-
The EA checks the general trend on a higher timeframe (M5) using another EMA (the Slow MA setting).
-