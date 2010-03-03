Duplicate Positions Remover EA

This simple EA protects from accidental opening of more than one identical positions (same symbol + same volume + same direction) whether by another EA or manually.

If more than one such position is opened, it will immediately close them except the original one.

For example, if your another EA needs to open one GBPUSD 0.12 short position, but accidentally opened two GBPUSD 0.12 short positions, the Duplicate Positions Remover will immediately close the duplicate, and leave only the original one.

You can attach it to any chart and it will monitor any position opened on the account.  





# duplicate remover

# duplicate trade remover

