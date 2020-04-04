Hybrid EA


Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO)

Smarter Trading. Less Stress. Full Automation.

Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version.

The Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) is a professional-grade multi-market trading robot built for Forex, XAUUSD (Gold), Crypto, and CFDs. Powered by Adaptive ATR-based breakout logic, it combines precision entries with advanced risk controls to help traders automate their strategies across multiple asset classes.

Whether you’re a manual trader seeking execution support or a fully automated strategy enthusiast, this EA is built for performance and reliability.

🔹 Key Features:

  • ATR-Based Breakout Engine: Dynamic breakout zones calculated from live volatility (ATR).

  • Two-Per-Side Order Policy: Smart control over active and pending orders to reduce risk.

  • Adaptive Reseed System: Cancels and replaces orders when volatility changes significantly.

  • Comprehensive Safety Nets:

    • Spread filters to avoid slippage

    • Auto-recovery from broker rejections (ERR133 fallback)

    • Daily P&L guard and capital protection

  • Break-Even & Trailing Stop: Auto-lock profits and trail positions as the market moves.

  • Session-Aware Execution: Optimized for Forex sessions and high-volatility Crypto markets.

  • Persistence Engine: Automatically restores trade management after MT4/MT5 restart or connection loss.

📊 Supported Markets:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – Fully optimized for Gold volatility.

  • Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid pairs.

  • Cryptocurrencies – BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and other major crypto pairs.

  • CFDs & Indices – Adaptive ATR logic works for trending assets.

⚙️ Inputs (Fully Customizable):

  • Lot size, risk allocation per trade

  • ATR period, multiplier, and breakout thresholds

  • Break-even activation levels

  • Trailing stop configuration

  • Daily drawdown and profit guard

  • AutoTrade ON/OFF toggle for full control

🧩 Who is it for?

  • Beginners: Plug-and-play defaults, safe position sizing, intuitive dashboard.

  • Advanced Traders: Full customization, scaling strategies, and cross-market automation.

🔒 License & Support:

  • License tied to Account + Server

  • Includes step-by-step installation guide and 1-year free updates

  • Exclusive access to a Telegram support & trading community

🚀 Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) brings professional breakout automation to Forex, Crypto, and Gold trading.
Install in minutes, customize risk, and let your trades run with precision!



