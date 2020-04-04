Hybrid EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Benjamin Allip
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO)
Smarter Trading. Less Stress. Full Automation.
Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version.
The Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) is a professional-grade multi-market trading robot built for Forex, XAUUSD (Gold), Crypto, and CFDs. Powered by Adaptive ATR-based breakout logic, it combines precision entries with advanced risk controls to help traders automate their strategies across multiple asset classes.
Whether you’re a manual trader seeking execution support or a fully automated strategy enthusiast, this EA is built for performance and reliability.
🔹 Key Features:
-
ATR-Based Breakout Engine: Dynamic breakout zones calculated from live volatility (ATR).
-
Two-Per-Side Order Policy: Smart control over active and pending orders to reduce risk.
-
Adaptive Reseed System: Cancels and replaces orders when volatility changes significantly.
-
Comprehensive Safety Nets:
-
Spread filters to avoid slippage
-
Auto-recovery from broker rejections (ERR133 fallback)
-
Daily P&L guard and capital protection
-
-
Break-Even & Trailing Stop: Auto-lock profits and trail positions as the market moves.
-
Session-Aware Execution: Optimized for Forex sessions and high-volatility Crypto markets.
-
Persistence Engine: Automatically restores trade management after MT4/MT5 restart or connection loss.
📊 Supported Markets:
-
XAUUSD (Gold) – Fully optimized for Gold volatility.
-
Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid pairs.
-
Cryptocurrencies – BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and other major crypto pairs.
-
CFDs & Indices – Adaptive ATR logic works for trending assets.
⚙️ Inputs (Fully Customizable):
-
Lot size, risk allocation per trade
-
ATR period, multiplier, and breakout thresholds
-
Break-even activation levels
-
Trailing stop configuration
-
Daily drawdown and profit guard
-
AutoTrade ON/OFF toggle for full control
🧩 Who is it for?
-
Beginners: Plug-and-play defaults, safe position sizing, intuitive dashboard.
-
Advanced Traders: Full customization, scaling strategies, and cross-market automation.
🔒 License & Support:
-
License tied to Account + Server
-
Includes step-by-step installation guide and 1-year free updates
-
Exclusive access to a Telegram support & trading community
🚀 Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) brings professional breakout automation to Forex, Crypto, and Gold trading.
Install in minutes, customize risk, and let your trades run with precision!