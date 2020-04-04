Blue hawk EA GOLD

Blue Falcon Gold : No Hedging No Grid

The Blue Falcon Gold System manages and closes trades automatically and opens smart trades with a moving stop loss and smart profit taking. It has a built-in system that manages every trade it opens. Don't worry.

We developed this bot to be smart in dealing with your capital and rely on a smart strategy to exit losing trades or avoid their profits through a moving stop loss.

Compatibility:

currency  Chart time   I need  Balance
 Only gold Only 1 hour / 1H VPS is fairly fast  50$

It is compatible with gold. The chart time is 1 hour. You will get the best results.

Look with me at risk management

You can start with a capital of $50. A leverage of at least 1:500 is recommended. 

You can customize the settings to suit your strategy and risk. There are daily loss percentage settings, percentage loss settings, and percentage chart size settings. The system works without hedging at all. Rest assured.

I prefer a broker with a low spread and it also works on all types of accounts without exception, but as I mentioned, I prefer a low spread to see better results.

If you need help, don't forget to contact me for assistance. Thank you.


