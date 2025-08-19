Gold Street

GoldStreetEA — Hybrid Expert Advisor (Auto + Assistant)

Default, approved preset: Gold (XAUUSD) • M5 ⛏️🟡
Recommended usage: run exactly with the factory preset for best results ✅

One-liner:
GoldStreetEA is a disciplined, rules-based Expert Advisor you can run fully automated or semi-manual. It ships pre-tuned for Gold/M5 and is intended to be used as is. If you seek different behavior or markets, adjust inputs only after your own backtests and forward tests.

✨ Value at a glance

  • Two modes, one engine

    • Auto Mode: hands-off entries and management based on a consistent trend-momentum framework.

    • Assistant Mode: you place BUY/SELL manually while the EA manages risk and flats on model reversal — perfect for discretionary traders who want rule-based discipline on exits.

  • Risk discipline by design

    • A hard Stop-Loss is placed on every trade.

    • Take-profit is closed by the EA (no manual TP chasing).

  • Trading style

    • Default exposure is single, directional per symbol (no hedging tricks, no grid; clean workflow).

    • Frequency: low–moderate — typically about 3–5 trades per day depending on conditions (not HFT, not tick scalping).

    • Holding time: usually minutes to hours.

  • Clean, market-friendly build

    • Lightweight: no DLLs and no external files.

    • Works with hedging and netting accounts; clear magic separation.

  • Optional capabilities for advanced users

    • Martingale (optional) is supported for those who intentionally want controlled scaling — OFF in the default preset and not required for the strategy to work.

🟡 The Default, Approved Preset — Gold (XAUUSD), M5

This is the launch-ready configuration we recommend. It’s the preset that delivered positive internal runs over more than a year in our own testing (your results will vary).

  • Use the preset exactly as delivered.

  • Trailing Stop: OFF in the factory preset (intentionally).

  • ADX filter: OFF in the factory preset (intentionally).

  • Spread discipline and a practical trading window are already configured in a balanced way.

  • This profile is the reference for our documentation, screenshots, and guidance.

If you enable features or switch symbols/timeframes, you are creating a new profile. Please treat it as a separate setup and validate it with your own backtests and demo forward tests before live use.

🧠 Operating Modes (how you actually trade with it)

Auto Mode — fully automated flow

  • The EA scans for qualified setups and executes with a hard SL.

  • Take-profit is managed and closed by the EA (basket or single-position logic as configured).

  • No excessive order spam; the style is measured and deliberate.

Assistant Mode — semi-manual flow for discretionary traders

  • You choose entries with on-chart BUY/SELL buttons or your own order placement.

  • The EA helps manage risk and exits to flat on model reversal so your discretionary entry gets a rules-based exit.

  • Ideal when you want your judgment on entries but prefer robotic discipline for managing the position.

📊 Manual Edge: The Seven Visual Tiles (your on-chart copilot)

GoldStreetEA shows seven compact tiles at the top of your chart. Each tile reflects a key lens on market conditions and turns 🟢 green (bullish), 🔴 red (bearish), or ⚪ gray (neutral/out-of-range). They are deliberately designed to be fast to read and hard to misinterpret:

  1. RSI — quick momentum regime.

  2. Ichimoku — composite trend view (TK/Cloud/Trend with optional Chikou).

  3. ADX — directional strength context (useful when you care about trend energy).

  4. EMA Trend — price versus anchor EMA with a neutral buffer.

  5. MTF EMA — multi-timeframe consensus (e.g., lower/mid/higher TF alignment).

  6. SuperTrend — simplified trend state for actionable bias.

  7. ATR vs Spread — regime health: is volatility sensible relative to current costs/liquidity?

How to use them in practice (Assistant Mode):

  • Build a bias: when a majority of tiles lean the same way (e.g., 4+ green for longs) and regime health looks okay (ATR tile not warning), a manual entry has better odds of fitting the strategy’s context.

  • Plan exits quickly: if SuperTrend flips or the overall balance shifts to neutral/opposite, consider securing profits or reducing risk.

  • Stay out when mixed/gray: the tiles discourage low-quality, “nothing’s aligned” situations — a visual permission to wait.

In the default Auto Mode, only the built-in safety filters are used for entries; the panel is primarily informational. In Assistant Mode, it becomes your checklist for fast, confident decisions.

🔒 Risk Management and Behavior (clear & simple)

  • Stop-Loss: always placed, always respected.

  • Take-Profit: closed by the EA via its internal logic; you can rely on a rule-based exit without having to chase price manually.

  • Spread discipline: trading only in normal spread conditions; the EA can avoid abnormal cost spikes.

  • Trading window: you can restrict days/hours to your preferred sessions and avoid illiquid times if needed.

  • Order types: market orders (no pending-order spam).

  • No news-spike exploitation, no latency/quote arbitrage, no copy-trading.

  • Typical frequency: ~3–5 trades/day (varies with volatility and conditions).

  • Default exposure: single, directional per symbol (simple and transparent).

➕ About Martingale (capability vs. default)

GoldStreetEA supports controlled martingale as an optional capability for advanced users who intentionally want a scaling approach.

  • In the factory preset for Gold/M5, martingale is OFF and not required for the EA’s logic to produce trades.

  • If you choose to enable it, understand you are changing the risk profile. Treat it as a new profile and validate it carefully with your own backtests and forward tests before any live use.

🌍 Running other symbols/timeframes (advanced, optional)

The engine is capable of handling other instruments and timeframes. However:

  • Do not assume the Gold/M5 preset is portable. Each market has its own volatility, cost structure, and microstructure quirks.

  • If you want to adapt GoldStreetEA beyond its default scope, review and tune inputs with care, and test on your broker’s data.

  • Keep risk conservative while you explore alternative profiles.

🧭 Who is GoldStreetEA for?

  • Traders who value consistency over noise, prefer measured frequency, and want clear risk discipline.

  • Discretionary traders who love to time entries themselves but want rules-based exits and helpful visual regime context.

  • Prop-firm participants who need a clean operational footprint (no HFT, no spam, no news exploit) and transparent risk behavior (SL on every trade, TP handled by the EA).

🚀 Quick Start (recommended path)

  1. Attach GoldStreetEA to XAUUSD, M5.

  2. Do not change the inputs. Run the factory preset exactly as delivered.

  3. Choose Auto Mode for hands-off, or Assistant Mode if you plan to trade manually with the visual tiles as your guide.

  4. Validate on a demo with your broker’s data; when satisfied, go live with conservative risk.

❓ Extended FAQ

Q: Does the EA use martingale?
A: It supports martingale as an optional feature for advanced users. In the default preset, martingale is OFF.

Q: How often does it trade?
A: It’s low–moderate frequency. Typical conditions see about 3–5 trades per day, but this naturally varies with volatility and market structure.

Q: Is it an HFT/tick scalper?
A: No. Execution is measured and rule-driven.

Q: Can I trade manually while the EA is attached?
A: Yes. Set Assistant Mode and use the 7-tile panel as your visual checklist. The EA will help you manage risk and exit on model reversal.

Q: What if I want to enable Trailing or ADX?
A: In the approved preset, Trailing = OFF and ADX = OFF. Enabling them creates a different profile. Please backtest and forward-test first.

Q: Can I use it on indices/FX pairs/crypto/stocks?
A: The engine is capable, but the default recommendation is to run Gold/M5 unchanged. For other markets/TFs, tune and test on your broker’s data.

Q: Any special platform requirements?
A: No DLLs, no external files. Works with hedging and netting accounts.

Q: Why might my backtest differ from someone else’s?
A: Broker data quality, spread/commission, and execution specifics differ. Always validate on your data and do a demo forward test.

⚠️ Important reminders

  • Past performance (including our internal >1-year positive runs on Gold/M5) does not guarantee future results.

  • Always evaluate on demo and use conservative risk, especially if you diverge from the default preset.

Your next step: run the factory preset on Gold/M5 and experience GoldStreetEA as intended. When you’re ready to experiment, clone the preset, adjust carefully, and test before trading live. ✨



Önerilen ürünler
AiM EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Uzman Danışmanlar
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
CGTxau
Ciaran Alan Butcher
Uzman Danışmanlar
CGT XAU EA  I have been developing this expert  advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.  This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.  The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.  Recommendations: Main Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit : $500-10
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA grid, martingale vb. kullanmıyor. Expert Advisor, çift stokastik H1/H4 ve takip eden stop üzerinde çalışır. Expert Advisor, 30 standart sembolde aynı anda işlem yapar. Hesap türü: Çok düşük spreadlerle ECN, Raw veya Razor. Aracı kurumlar: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw ve Razor hesapları en düşük spread'lere sahip ÖNEMLİ:    En iyi sonuçları elde etmek için DÜŞÜK SPREAD hesaplarını kullanmak çok önemlidir! Kaldıraç - en az 1:100, 1:500 önerilir               - Düşük-Orta, Düşük ve Çok Düşük r
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Eldan
Danail Palhutev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Swing Trading Expert Advisor - a reliable tool for efficient market trading. This Expert Advisor is designed to automate swing trading strategies in financial markets. It uses proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) to identify the most suitable entry and exit points. This allows you to follow current market movements and trade in the direction of the trend. The advisor works with a fixed volume and also has flexible parameter settings for risk management, i
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
HaiWa Alone
Eka Jatnika
Uzman Danışmanlar
HaiWa Project'in 1990'dan bu yana programlama mantığında uzun deneyime sahip deneyimli bir programcı tarafından tasarlanan en son ürünü olan HaiWa Alone'a hoş geldiniz. HaiWa Alone, Hareketli Ortalama ve RSI göstergelerinin avantajlarını HaiWa Project'in ayrıcalıklı özellikleriyle birleştiren bir Forex Uzman Danışmanıdır (EA). Akıllı Karar Mantığı. Ana Özellikler: Temel Gösterge: Doğru teknik analiz için Hareketli Ortalama ve RSI kombinasyonunu kullanır. Akıllı Karar Mantığı: Ticaret stratejis
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AU 79 Gold EA, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir altın ticareti uzmanı danışmanıdır. 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde bir ölçekleyicidir ve stratejisi benzersizdir ve kurumlar tarafından altın ticareti yapmak için kullanılır, doğruluğunu en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve riski en aza indirmek için geceleri hacmin düşük olduğu ve haberlerin olmadığı birkaç saat boyunca işlem yapar. Bize katılın       MQL5 grubu       EA'yı gerçek hesapta geri test etmek ve çalıştırmak için gerekli olacak en son s
Bull EA EurUsd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gelişmiş Otomatik Altın İşlem Sistemi Gold Catalyst EA MT5 , XAU/USD (Altın) için özel olarak optimize edilmiş tam otomatik bir işlem çözümüdür. Trend takibi stratejileri , fiyat hareketi (price action) onayları ve dinamik risk yönetimi birleştirilerek oluşturulan bu EA, gerçek piyasa koşullarında bir yıldan uzun süredir yapılan testlerde istikrarlı ve güvenilir bir performans sergilemiştir. 1. Strateji Genel Bakış Gold Catalyst EA MT5 , aşağıdaki bileşenleri içeren sistematik bir yaklaşıma sahi
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Status Automat
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
Gold NightFall
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA will capture small gold movement at night. It is based on certain sideway pattern of gold which has been persisting for many years. Tracking Account Gold Nightfall Features : No Martingale, grid or averaging. All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit. Only one or two trades most of the time Currency: Gold/ XAUUSD Low exposure to the market, short holding time, perfect to work together with other EAs for diversification No over weekend holding Customizable risks: fixed lot, lot per x $ of
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Double Top Bottom Pro
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Çift Tepe Dip Pro Geliştirilmiş EA: FOREX, XAUUSD ve Endeksler için Hassas Çoklu Model Ustalığı Çift Tepe Dip Pro Geliştirilmiş (Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced) EA'nın potansiyelini ortaya çıkarın. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), FOREX ve XAUUSD piyasalarında işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. Çift tepe/dip, baş ve omuzlar, cımbız ve yutan modeller dahil olmak üzere model tabanlı stratejileri, zamanlama mekanizmaları, likidite tespiti ve dinamik risk yönetimi ile birleştirir. SET DOSYASI  SET FILE:   MQL
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
Royal Radiante EURUSD
Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Royal Radiante is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with bad optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Systems. This Strategy will not have high equity Downdraw ever! due to NO in
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sydney, GBPUSD ve USDJPY sembolünün gelecekteki piyasa hareketlerini tahmin etmek için geleneksel teknik analizle birlikte Yapay Zekayı kullanan karmaşık ve yeni bir algoritmadır. Bu Uzman Danışman, teknik analiz göstergelerinden elde edilen veriler kullanılarak eğitilen Tekrarlayan Sinir Ağlarını, özellikle de Uzun-Kısa Vadeli Hafıza hücrelerini kullanır. Bu yöntem sayesinde EA, gelecekteki fiyat hareketleri için hangi göstergelerin en alakalı olduğunu öğrenebilir ve bunlara göre hareket edebil
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS — piyasa ile birlikte evrilen bir Uzman Danışman Birçok EA çalışır… ta ki piyasa değişene kadar. Nedeni genelde basittir: “RSI < 30 iken al” gibi sabit kurallar. Bir süre işe yarar, rejim değişince körleşir. NEXUS, nicel kuralları örneklem dışı doğrulama ile birleştirir: verilerden gerçek zamanlı kombinasyonlar kurar. Yapılandırılabilir bir geçmişi analiz eder (ör. H1 veya D1’de 500 periyot) ve göstergeler ile bağlam arasında binlerce kombinasyon üretir. Bir kombinasyon istatistiksel üstü
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold street EA
Amir Jahed-armaghani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Street EA - Advanced Gold Scalper Notice: ️ The current price is for the initial launch only. After each purchase, the price will increase by $100 until it reaches the final price of $949 . This starting price is not a reflection of the robot’s power — it's designed to give early adopters a unique opportunity to own a high-end tool at a discounted price. ‍ About the Author I’m not just a coder — I’m a trader first. With over 10 years of live trading experience , I developed this
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt