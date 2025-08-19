Gold Street

GoldStreetEA — Hybrid Expert Advisor (Auto + Assistant)

Default, approved preset: Gold (XAUUSD) • M5 ⛏️🟡

Recommended usage: run exactly with the factory preset for best results ✅

One-liner:

GoldStreetEA is a disciplined, rules-based Expert Advisor you can run fully automated or semi-manual. It ships pre-tuned for Gold/M5 and is intended to be used as is. If you seek different behavior or markets, adjust inputs only after your own backtests and forward tests.

✨ Value at a glance

Two modes, one engine Auto Mode: hands-off entries and management based on a consistent trend-momentum framework. Assistant Mode: you place BUY/SELL manually while the EA manages risk and flats on model reversal — perfect for discretionary traders who want rule-based discipline on exits.

Risk discipline by design A hard Stop-Loss is placed on every trade. Take-profit is closed by the EA (no manual TP chasing).

Trading style Default exposure is single, directional per symbol (no hedging tricks, no grid; clean workflow). Frequency: low–moderate — typically about 3–5 trades per day depending on conditions (not HFT, not tick scalping). Holding time: usually minutes to hours .

Clean, market-friendly build Lightweight: no DLLs and no external files. Works with hedging and netting accounts; clear magic separation.

Optional capabilities for advanced users Martingale (optional) is supported for those who intentionally want controlled scaling — OFF in the default preset and not required for the strategy to work.



🟡 The Default, Approved Preset — Gold (XAUUSD), M5

This is the launch-ready configuration we recommend. It’s the preset that delivered positive internal runs over more than a year in our own testing (your results will vary).

Use the preset exactly as delivered.

Trailing Stop: OFF in the factory preset (intentionally).

ADX filter: OFF in the factory preset (intentionally).

Spread discipline and a practical trading window are already configured in a balanced way.

This profile is the reference for our documentation, screenshots, and guidance.

If you enable features or switch symbols/timeframes, you are creating a new profile. Please treat it as a separate setup and validate it with your own backtests and demo forward tests before live use.

🧠 Operating Modes (how you actually trade with it)

Auto Mode — fully automated flow

The EA scans for qualified setups and executes with a hard SL.

Take-profit is managed and closed by the EA (basket or single-position logic as configured).

No excessive order spam; the style is measured and deliberate.

Assistant Mode — semi-manual flow for discretionary traders

You choose entries with on-chart BUY/SELL buttons or your own order placement.

The EA helps manage risk and exits to flat on model reversal so your discretionary entry gets a rules-based exit.

Ideal when you want your judgment on entries but prefer robotic discipline for managing the position.

📊 Manual Edge: The Seven Visual Tiles (your on-chart copilot)

GoldStreetEA shows seven compact tiles at the top of your chart. Each tile reflects a key lens on market conditions and turns 🟢 green (bullish), 🔴 red (bearish), or ⚪ gray (neutral/out-of-range). They are deliberately designed to be fast to read and hard to misinterpret:

RSI — quick momentum regime. Ichimoku — composite trend view (TK/Cloud/Trend with optional Chikou). ADX — directional strength context (useful when you care about trend energy). EMA Trend — price versus anchor EMA with a neutral buffer. MTF EMA — multi-timeframe consensus (e.g., lower/mid/higher TF alignment). SuperTrend — simplified trend state for actionable bias. ATR vs Spread — regime health: is volatility sensible relative to current costs/liquidity?

How to use them in practice (Assistant Mode):

Build a bias : when a majority of tiles lean the same way (e.g., 4+ green for longs) and regime health looks okay (ATR tile not warning), a manual entry has better odds of fitting the strategy’s context.

Plan exits quickly : if SuperTrend flips or the overall balance shifts to neutral/opposite , consider securing profits or reducing risk.

Stay out when mixed/gray: the tiles discourage low-quality, “nothing’s aligned” situations — a visual permission to wait.

In the default Auto Mode, only the built-in safety filters are used for entries; the panel is primarily informational. In Assistant Mode, it becomes your checklist for fast, confident decisions.

🔒 Risk Management and Behavior (clear & simple)

Stop-Loss: always placed, always respected.

Take-Profit: closed by the EA via its internal logic; you can rely on a rule-based exit without having to chase price manually.

Spread discipline: trading only in normal spread conditions; the EA can avoid abnormal cost spikes.

Trading window: you can restrict days/hours to your preferred sessions and avoid illiquid times if needed.

Order types: market orders (no pending-order spam).

No news-spike exploitation, no latency/quote arbitrage, no copy-trading.

Typical frequency: ~3–5 trades/day (varies with volatility and conditions).

Default exposure: single, directional per symbol (simple and transparent).

➕ About Martingale (capability vs. default)

GoldStreetEA supports controlled martingale as an optional capability for advanced users who intentionally want a scaling approach.

In the factory preset for Gold/M5, martingale is OFF and not required for the EA’s logic to produce trades.

If you choose to enable it, understand you are changing the risk profile. Treat it as a new profile and validate it carefully with your own backtests and forward tests before any live use.

🌍 Running other symbols/timeframes (advanced, optional)

The engine is capable of handling other instruments and timeframes. However:

Do not assume the Gold/M5 preset is portable. Each market has its own volatility, cost structure, and microstructure quirks.

If you want to adapt GoldStreetEA beyond its default scope, review and tune inputs with care, and test on your broker’s data.

Keep risk conservative while you explore alternative profiles.

🧭 Who is GoldStreetEA for?

Traders who value consistency over noise , prefer measured frequency, and want clear risk discipline .

Discretionary traders who love to time entries themselves but want rules-based exits and helpful visual regime context .

Prop-firm participants who need a clean operational footprint (no HFT, no spam, no news exploit) and transparent risk behavior (SL on every trade, TP handled by the EA).

🚀 Quick Start (recommended path)

Attach GoldStreetEA to XAUUSD, M5. Do not change the inputs. Run the factory preset exactly as delivered. Choose Auto Mode for hands-off, or Assistant Mode if you plan to trade manually with the visual tiles as your guide. Validate on a demo with your broker’s data; when satisfied, go live with conservative risk.

❓ Extended FAQ

Q: Does the EA use martingale?

A: It supports martingale as an optional feature for advanced users. In the default preset, martingale is OFF.

Q: How often does it trade?

A: It’s low–moderate frequency. Typical conditions see about 3–5 trades per day, but this naturally varies with volatility and market structure.

Q: Is it an HFT/tick scalper?

A: No. Execution is measured and rule-driven.

Q: Can I trade manually while the EA is attached?

A: Yes. Set Assistant Mode and use the 7-tile panel as your visual checklist. The EA will help you manage risk and exit on model reversal.

Q: What if I want to enable Trailing or ADX?

A: In the approved preset, Trailing = OFF and ADX = OFF. Enabling them creates a different profile. Please backtest and forward-test first.

Q: Can I use it on indices/FX pairs/crypto/stocks?

A: The engine is capable, but the default recommendation is to run Gold/M5 unchanged. For other markets/TFs, tune and test on your broker’s data.

Q: Any special platform requirements?

A: No DLLs, no external files. Works with hedging and netting accounts.

Q: Why might my backtest differ from someone else’s?

A: Broker data quality, spread/commission, and execution specifics differ. Always validate on your data and do a demo forward test.

⚠️ Important reminders

Past performance (including our internal >1-year positive runs on Gold/M5) does not guarantee future results.

Always evaluate on demo and use conservative risk, especially if you diverge from the default preset.

Your next step: run the factory preset on Gold/M5 and experience GoldStreetEA as intended. When you’re ready to experiment, clone the preset, adjust carefully, and test before trading live. ✨



