Gold Street
- Experts
- Amir Jahed-armaghani
- Version: 1.16
- Mise à jour: 19 août 2025
Default, approved preset: Gold (XAUUSD) • M5 ⛏️🟡
Recommended usage: run exactly with the factory preset for best results ✅
One-liner:
GoldStreetEA is a disciplined, rules-based Expert Advisor you can run fully automated or semi-manual. It ships pre-tuned for Gold/M5 and is intended to be used as is. If you seek different behavior or markets, adjust inputs only after your own backtests and forward tests.
✨ Value at a glance
-
Two modes, one engine
-
Auto Mode: hands-off entries and management based on a consistent trend-momentum framework.
-
Assistant Mode: you place BUY/SELL manually while the EA manages risk and flats on model reversal — perfect for discretionary traders who want rule-based discipline on exits.
-
-
Risk discipline by design
-
A hard Stop-Loss is placed on every trade.
-
Take-profit is closed by the EA (no manual TP chasing).
-
-
Trading style
-
Default exposure is single, directional per symbol (no hedging tricks, no grid; clean workflow).
-
Frequency: low–moderate — typically about 3–5 trades per day depending on conditions (not HFT, not tick scalping).
-
Holding time: usually minutes to hours.
-
-
Clean, market-friendly build
-
Lightweight: no DLLs and no external files.
-
Works with hedging and netting accounts; clear magic separation.
-
-
Optional capabilities for advanced users
-
Martingale (optional) is supported for those who intentionally want controlled scaling — OFF in the default preset and not required for the strategy to work.
-
🟡 The Default, Approved Preset — Gold (XAUUSD), M5
This is the launch-ready configuration we recommend. It’s the preset that delivered positive internal runs over more than a year in our own testing (your results will vary).
-
Use the preset exactly as delivered.
-
Trailing Stop: OFF in the factory preset (intentionally).
-
ADX filter: OFF in the factory preset (intentionally).
-
Spread discipline and a practical trading window are already configured in a balanced way.
-
This profile is the reference for our documentation, screenshots, and guidance.
If you enable features or switch symbols/timeframes, you are creating a new profile. Please treat it as a separate setup and validate it with your own backtests and demo forward tests before live use.
🧠 Operating Modes (how you actually trade with it)
Auto Mode — fully automated flow
-
The EA scans for qualified setups and executes with a hard SL.
-
Take-profit is managed and closed by the EA (basket or single-position logic as configured).
-
No excessive order spam; the style is measured and deliberate.
Assistant Mode — semi-manual flow for discretionary traders
-
You choose entries with on-chart BUY/SELL buttons or your own order placement.
-
The EA helps manage risk and exits to flat on model reversal so your discretionary entry gets a rules-based exit.
-
Ideal when you want your judgment on entries but prefer robotic discipline for managing the position.
📊 Manual Edge: The Seven Visual Tiles (your on-chart copilot)
GoldStreetEA shows seven compact tiles at the top of your chart. Each tile reflects a key lens on market conditions and turns 🟢 green (bullish), 🔴 red (bearish), or ⚪ gray (neutral/out-of-range). They are deliberately designed to be fast to read and hard to misinterpret:
-
RSI — quick momentum regime.
-
Ichimoku — composite trend view (TK/Cloud/Trend with optional Chikou).
-
ADX — directional strength context (useful when you care about trend energy).
-
EMA Trend — price versus anchor EMA with a neutral buffer.
-
MTF EMA — multi-timeframe consensus (e.g., lower/mid/higher TF alignment).
-
SuperTrend — simplified trend state for actionable bias.
-
ATR vs Spread — regime health: is volatility sensible relative to current costs/liquidity?
How to use them in practice (Assistant Mode):
-
Build a bias: when a majority of tiles lean the same way (e.g., 4+ green for longs) and regime health looks okay (ATR tile not warning), a manual entry has better odds of fitting the strategy’s context.
-
Plan exits quickly: if SuperTrend flips or the overall balance shifts to neutral/opposite, consider securing profits or reducing risk.
-
Stay out when mixed/gray: the tiles discourage low-quality, “nothing’s aligned” situations — a visual permission to wait.
In the default Auto Mode, only the built-in safety filters are used for entries; the panel is primarily informational. In Assistant Mode, it becomes your checklist for fast, confident decisions.
🔒 Risk Management and Behavior (clear & simple)
-
Stop-Loss: always placed, always respected.
-
Take-Profit: closed by the EA via its internal logic; you can rely on a rule-based exit without having to chase price manually.
-
Spread discipline: trading only in normal spread conditions; the EA can avoid abnormal cost spikes.
-
Trading window: you can restrict days/hours to your preferred sessions and avoid illiquid times if needed.
-
Order types: market orders (no pending-order spam).
-
No news-spike exploitation, no latency/quote arbitrage, no copy-trading.
-
Typical frequency: ~3–5 trades/day (varies with volatility and conditions).
-
Default exposure: single, directional per symbol (simple and transparent).
➕ About Martingale (capability vs. default)
GoldStreetEA supports controlled martingale as an optional capability for advanced users who intentionally want a scaling approach.
-
In the factory preset for Gold/M5, martingale is OFF and not required for the EA’s logic to produce trades.
-
If you choose to enable it, understand you are changing the risk profile. Treat it as a new profile and validate it carefully with your own backtests and forward tests before any live use.
🌍 Running other symbols/timeframes (advanced, optional)
The engine is capable of handling other instruments and timeframes. However:
-
Do not assume the Gold/M5 preset is portable. Each market has its own volatility, cost structure, and microstructure quirks.
-
If you want to adapt GoldStreetEA beyond its default scope, review and tune inputs with care, and test on your broker’s data.
-
Keep risk conservative while you explore alternative profiles.
🧭 Who is GoldStreetEA for?
-
Traders who value consistency over noise, prefer measured frequency, and want clear risk discipline.
-
Discretionary traders who love to time entries themselves but want rules-based exits and helpful visual regime context.
-
Prop-firm participants who need a clean operational footprint (no HFT, no spam, no news exploit) and transparent risk behavior (SL on every trade, TP handled by the EA).
🚀 Quick Start (recommended path)
-
Attach GoldStreetEA to XAUUSD, M5.
-
Do not change the inputs. Run the factory preset exactly as delivered.
-
Choose Auto Mode for hands-off, or Assistant Mode if you plan to trade manually with the visual tiles as your guide.
-
Validate on a demo with your broker’s data; when satisfied, go live with conservative risk.
❓ Extended FAQ
Q: Does the EA use martingale?
A: It supports martingale as an optional feature for advanced users. In the default preset, martingale is OFF.
Q: How often does it trade?
A: It’s low–moderate frequency. Typical conditions see about 3–5 trades per day, but this naturally varies with volatility and market structure.
Q: Is it an HFT/tick scalper?
A: No. Execution is measured and rule-driven.
Q: Can I trade manually while the EA is attached?
A: Yes. Set Assistant Mode and use the 7-tile panel as your visual checklist. The EA will help you manage risk and exit on model reversal.
Q: What if I want to enable Trailing or ADX?
A: In the approved preset, Trailing = OFF and ADX = OFF. Enabling them creates a different profile. Please backtest and forward-test first.
Q: Can I use it on indices/FX pairs/crypto/stocks?
A: The engine is capable, but the default recommendation is to run Gold/M5 unchanged. For other markets/TFs, tune and test on your broker’s data.
Q: Any special platform requirements?
A: No DLLs, no external files. Works with hedging and netting accounts.
Q: Why might my backtest differ from someone else’s?
A: Broker data quality, spread/commission, and execution specifics differ. Always validate on your data and do a demo forward test.
⚠️ Important reminders
-
Past performance (including our internal >1-year positive runs on Gold/M5) does not guarantee future results.
-
Always evaluate on demo and use conservative risk, especially if you diverge from the default preset.
Your next step: run the factory preset on Gold/M5 and experience GoldStreetEA as intended. When you’re ready to experiment, clone the preset, adjust carefully, and test before trading live. ✨