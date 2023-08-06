EA Can MT4

EA CAN

This EA is used to trade Forex and Gold with Martingale Strategy.

Please send message to me after you purchase this EA. I will send the presets to you, including:

CAD, AUD, NZD, EUR, XAU etc.


Points to note during the setting:

Use M15 Chart

Min. USD3000 per each currency


If you want to lower the risk and trade automatically, please use reserve USD10,000 per each currency. 


Signal for your reference:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1756938



