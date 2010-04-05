TwoBreak88

I Just try this EA in pair GBPJPY with Time Frame D1 and finding the best perform.

you can research again, with your favorite pair and the other time frame.

I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform and to know the survival this EA.

I test this EA in Broker Maxrich-Group

this EA use candlestick pattern, so other broker maybe other result.

and then this EA use two Stop Orders with Expiration.


I will explain fitur in this EA:

1. Risk Reward Ratio : Comparison of StopLoss and TakeProfit

2. Lot

3. Expired Candle : this EA use Stop Order and will expire after some candle later

4. Risk Per Trade : true/false;

5. Risk Percent : % of Account Balance

6. Magic Number : for multicurrency


