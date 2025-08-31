AI Algo
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Vasil Georgiev Todorov
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 31 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🧠 AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)
AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD). It combines machine logic, adaptive risk management, and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes.
🔍 Key Features:
✅ Smart Entry Logic
Precision entries based on a confluence of oscillators, trend indicators, and market structure filters to reduce false signals.
✅ Flexible Lot Sizing
Supports fixed, dynamic, and percentage-based lot sizing strategies. Fully compatible with FTMO and prop-firm funded accounts.
✅ Advanced Filters
Includes ADX, EMA, ATR, spread, slippage, and trading hours filters — ensuring only high-probability conditions are traded.
✅ Position Control & Grid Logic
Built-in grid support, Smart Distance control, pause between trades, auto-scaling, and exposure limitation for full control.
✅ Manual Trade Assist
Optional manual trigger with protection layers, including maximum lot size and deposit load guardrails.
✅ FTMO-Proof Mode
Custom mode that automatically complies with FTMO and other prop-firm daily drawdown and max lot constraints.
📊 Best For:
-
Gold (XAUUSD) scalping and intraday strategies
-
Fully automated or semi-automated trading
-
High-leverage accounts and volatile market conditions
-
Professional traders, prop firms, and algorithmic enthusiasts
⚙️ Tech Specs:
-
Built for MetaTrader 5
-
Includes detailed documentation and setup guide
-
Comes with free demo version for testing and optimization
🟡 AI Algo isn’t just another bot — it’s a disciplined, adaptive, and mathematically structured trading system designed to evolve with the market.
🧠 AI Algo – 10% Profit Target Configuration
The following are the professionally optimized input parameters used by the AI Algo trading bot to aim for a 10% profit target under controlled risk conditions.
These settings are tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe, utilizing adaptive position sizing, intelligent grid logic, and advanced risk control – suitable for high-volatility markets and FTMO-funded accounts.
|Risk_Setting=2
|Check_Other_Instances=false
|Allow_New_Grid_Trades=false
|Allow_Manual_Trading=true
|Lot_Size_Method=20
|Fixed_Lot_Size=0.012
|Dynamic_Lot_Size=59000
|Deposit_Load_Percentage=1.375
|Fixed_Initial_Deposit=false
|Tester_Withdrawal=0
|Withdrawal_Amount=5800
|Rounding_Method=9
|Max_Lot=800
|Auto_Split=true
|Max_Spread=28
|Max_Slippage=47
|Trade_Distance=335
|Pause_Between_Trades=8
|Smart_Distance=true
|Multiplier_2nd=1.8
|Multiplier_3rd=10.4
|Multiplier_6th=1.76
|Max_Trades=53
|Custom_Multipliers=
|Calculate_Levels_From_Start=false
|Level_To_Start=10
|Keep_Profit_Size=false
|Force_Close=false
|Notify_After_Level=8
|Initial_TP=88
|Weighted_TP=true
|Grid_TP=0
|BreakEven_After_Level=7
|BreakEven_After_Bars=5
|BreakEven_Value=0
|Hide_TP=true
|Use_OPO_Method=false
|OPO_Timeframe=90
|Smart_TP=false
|Grid_SL=0
|Hide_SL=false
|Trailing_SL_Points=0
|Start_Trailing_SL_Points=38
|Max_Daily_Loss_Currency=2350
|Max_Daily_Loss_Percent=19.5
|Trade_Comment=AI Gold
|UID=4
|Magic_Number_Base=815811
|Show_Panel=false
|Show_Statistics=true
|Show_Next_Grid=false
|Font_Size=78
|Debug_Mode=false