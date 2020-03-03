🧠 AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)

AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD). It combines machine logic, adaptive risk management, and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Smart Entry Logic

Precision entries based on a confluence of oscillators, trend indicators, and market structure filters to reduce false signals.

✅ Flexible Lot Sizing

Supports fixed, dynamic, and percentage-based lot sizing strategies. Fully compatible with FTMO and prop-firm funded accounts.

✅ Advanced Filters

Includes ADX, EMA, ATR, spread, slippage, and trading hours filters — ensuring only high-probability conditions are traded.

✅ Position Control & Grid Logic

Built-in grid support, Smart Distance control, pause between trades, auto-scaling, and exposure limitation for full control.

✅ Manual Trade Assist

Optional manual trigger with protection layers, including maximum lot size and deposit load guardrails.

✅ FTMO-Proof Mode

Custom mode that automatically complies with FTMO and other prop-firm daily drawdown and max lot constraints.

📊 Best For:

Gold (XAUUSD) scalping and intraday strategies

Fully automated or semi-automated trading

High-leverage accounts and volatile market conditions

Professional traders, prop firms, and algorithmic enthusiasts

⚙️ Tech Specs:

Built for MetaTrader 5

Includes detailed documentation and setup guide

Comes with free demo version for testing and optimization

🟡 AI Algo isn’t just another bot — it’s a disciplined, adaptive, and mathematically structured trading system designed to evolve with the market.









🧠 AI Algo – 10% Profit Target Configuration

The following are the professionally optimized input parameters used by the AI Algo trading bot to aim for a 10% profit target under controlled risk conditions.

These settings are tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe, utilizing adaptive position sizing, intelligent grid logic, and advanced risk control – suitable for high-volatility markets and FTMO-funded accounts.







Risk_Setting=2 Check_Other_Instances=false Allow_New_Grid_Trades=false Allow_Manual_Trading=true Lot_Size_Method=20 Fixed_Lot_Size=0.012 Dynamic_Lot_Size=59000 Deposit_Load_Percentage=1.375 Fixed_Initial_Deposit=false Tester_Withdrawal=0 Withdrawal_Amount=5800 Rounding_Method=9 Max_Lot=800 Auto_Split=true Max_Spread=28 Max_Slippage=47 Trade_Distance=335 Pause_Between_Trades=8 Smart_Distance=true Multiplier_2nd=1.8 Multiplier_3rd=10.4 Multiplier_6th=1.76 Max_Trades=53 Custom_Multipliers= Calculate_Levels_From_Start=false Level_To_Start=10 Keep_Profit_Size=false Force_Close=false Notify_After_Level=8 Initial_TP=88 Weighted_TP=true Grid_TP=0 BreakEven_After_Level=7 BreakEven_After_Bars=5 BreakEven_Value=0 Hide_TP=true Use_OPO_Method=false OPO_Timeframe=90 Smart_TP=false Grid_SL=0 Hide_SL=false Trailing_SL_Points=0 Start_Trailing_SL_Points=38 Max_Daily_Loss_Currency=2350 Max_Daily_Loss_Percent=19.5 Trade_Comment=AI Gold UID=4 Magic_Number_Base=815811 Show_Panel=false Show_Statistics=true Show_Next_Grid=false Font_Size=78 Debug_Mode=false



