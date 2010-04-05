PolPol5 AudNzd

Features of this EA

Only one position is held per trade.

No more Grid or martingale, so it can be operated from a low capital.

Currency pair: AUDNZD

Time: 5 min or 1min

Lot：100USD/0.1

Please use an exchange with low spreads.

*There may be days when you do not trade at all throughout the day, as we carefully select our entries.

*When the market has a window, entry conditions are more likely to be met, but we recommend that you prohibit entry at that time in your settings as you will lose money due to the spread. (e.g., at the beginning of the week, around the date change, etc.)

EA Settings

StopLoss: Input when using MoneyManagemet (default value is 0 for profit/loss on condition).

MoneyManagementRisk: Function to adjust the number of lots when StopLoss is set.

OpenPrice and numbervalue are related to entry and do not need to be set.

★If you have purchased it, please send me a message and I will give you a benefit.★

I use a translation application because I am Japanese.

