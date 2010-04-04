Falcore IA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
LAUNCH PROMO:
- Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price!
- Final Price: 999$
Falcore IA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System
Falcore IA is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries.
Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Falcore IA is not just reactive — it's responsive.
Core Strengths
IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and momentum filters (ROC, ATR, Keltner, Volume).
Adaptive Grid System:
- Fixed or adaptive (ATR-based) grid spacing
- Progressive lot sizing with customizable multiplier
- Hedging and non-hedging support
- Integrity-checked grid logic for safety and consistency
Automated Trailing System:
- ATR-based stop adjustments
- Dynamic Take Profit trailing
- Partial close at configurable profit levels
Market Awareness:
- Built-in filters for ranging markets using SMA, ATR, ADX
- ROC-based momentum confirmation
Built-in Drawdown Guard: Instantly closes positions if equity drawdown exceeds a defined percentage.
Comprehensive Dashboard UI:
- Full trade stats, grid levels, risk exposure
- Market condition indicators and signal clarity
Button Panel: Fast manual trade entry, close options, and TP/SL adjustments.
Technical Highlights
- Supports all symbols and time-frames (optimized for M5 and M15)
- Works with 4/5 digit brokers
- No external indicators required – fully embedded
- Fully automated & backtestable with visual mode
Best Use Cases
- High-volatility assets like XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, US30
- Ranging-to-breakout market cycles
- Traders seeking grid strategies with reliable trailing systems
Recommendation
- Use with low-spread ECN brokers
- VPS recommended for optimal performance