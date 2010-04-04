Falcore IA

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price!
  • Final Price: 999$

Falcore IA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System

Falcore IA is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries.

Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Falcore IA is not just reactive — it's responsive.

Core Strengths

IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and momentum filters (ROC, ATR, Keltner, Volume).

Adaptive Grid System:

  • Fixed or adaptive (ATR-based) grid spacing
  • Progressive lot sizing with customizable multiplier
  • Hedging and non-hedging support
  • Integrity-checked grid logic for safety and consistency

Automated Trailing System:

  • ATR-based stop adjustments
  • Dynamic Take Profit trailing
  • Partial close at configurable profit levels

Market Awareness:

  • Built-in filters for ranging markets using SMA, ATR, ADX
  • ROC-based momentum confirmation

Built-in Drawdown Guard: Instantly closes positions if equity drawdown exceeds a defined percentage.

Comprehensive Dashboard UI:

  • Full trade stats, grid levels, risk exposure
  • Market condition indicators and signal clarity

Button Panel: Fast manual trade entry, close options, and TP/SL adjustments.

Technical Highlights

  • Supports all symbols and time-frames (optimized for M5 and M15)
  • Works with 4/5 digit brokers
  • No external indicators required – fully embedded
  • Fully automated & backtestable with visual mode

Best Use Cases

  • High-volatility assets like XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, US30
  • Ranging-to-breakout market cycles
  • Traders seeking grid strategies with reliable trailing systems

Recommendation

  • Use with low-spread ECN brokers
  • VPS recommended for optimal performance



