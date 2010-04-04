LAUNCH PROMO:

Falcore IA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System

Falcore IA is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries.

Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Falcore IA is not just reactive — it's responsive.

Core Strengths

IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and momentum filters (ROC, ATR, Keltner, Volume).

Adaptive Grid System:

Fixed or adaptive (ATR-based) grid spacing

Progressive lot sizing with customizable multiplier

Hedging and non-hedging support

Integrity-checked grid logic for safety and consistency

Automated Trailing System:

ATR-based stop adjustments

Dynamic Take Profit trailing

Partial close at configurable profit levels

Market Awareness:

Built-in filters for ranging markets using SMA, ATR, ADX

ROC-based momentum confirmation

Built-in Drawdown Guard: Instantly closes positions if equity drawdown exceeds a defined percentage.

Comprehensive Dashboard UI:

Full trade stats, grid levels, risk exposure

Market condition indicators and signal clarity

Button Panel: Fast manual trade entry, close options, and TP/SL adjustments.

Technical Highlights

Supports all symbols and time-frames (optimized for M5 and M15)

Works with 4/5 digit brokers

No external indicators required – fully embedded

Fully automated & backtestable with visual mode

Best Use Cases

High-volatility assets like XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, US30

Ranging-to-breakout market cycles

Traders seeking grid strategies with reliable trailing systems

Recommendation

Use with low-spread ECN brokers

VPS recommended for optimal performance







