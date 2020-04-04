Ryukai Scalper

Unleash the power of Ryukai Scalper, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Inspired by the discipline of the samurai and the fury of the dragon, this EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and consistent performance in the fast-moving Gold market.

🔥 Key Features:

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe .

Advanced scalping logic combining price action & volatility filters.

Aggressive yet disciplined trading approach for maximum profit potential.

Automatic risk management with adjustable lot sizing.

Works in trending and ranging conditions with dynamic adaptability.

⚔️ Why Choose Ryukai Scalper?

Gold is one of the most profitable yet volatile instruments in the market. Ryukai Scalper is engineered to exploit micro-movements with precision entries and exits, capturing opportunities that most traders miss. Whether the market surges or consolidates, Ryukai adapts like a dragon-samurai — fast, fearless, and effective.

✨ Best Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Broker: Low spread, fast execution recommended

minimum deposit 200$

Dominate the Gold market with the power of Ryukai Scalper — where speed meets precision.