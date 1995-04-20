WH Order Block MT4

Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHOCH (Change of Character).
Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros.


Features :

Automatic Order Block Detection: Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior.

BOS & CHOCH Detection: Built-in market structure analysis that automatically marks Break of Structure and Change of Character zones – essential for trend shift confirmation.

Clean & Visual Display: Intuitive chart markings and color-coded zones make it easy to interpret signals and trade with confidence.

Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to match your trading style with adjustable sensitivity, zone lifespan, and visual preferences.


Why Use Order Block?

Institutional traders leave footprints in the form of order blocks – zones where smart money places large orders.
Recognizing these zones, along with market structure shifts (BOS and CHOCH), gives you a strategic advantage by entering trades where the risk-to-reward is most favorable.
This tool is ideal for:

  • Supply & Demand Traders

  • Smart Money Concept Practitioners

  • Price Action Traders

  • Swing and Intraday Traders


Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Whether you're a beginner learning smart money concepts or an advanced trader looking for reliable market structure tools,
orders block provides you with everything you need to trade confidently and consistently.

Have Questions?  Contact me directly (DM) 

Önerilen ürünler
The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
Göstergeler
The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
FREE
KBO V2 For Binary Option
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
White Shark
Elie Almachaalany
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
White Shark is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Golden AI II
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden AI is an automated trading advisor (EA) developed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is based on a sophisticated algorithm that utilizes price action and advanced pattern detection techniques to make trading decisions. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Golden AI advisor doesn't just monitor price movements. It analyzes charts, identifying key support and resistance levels, and
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Göstergeler
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Binary Options Block Breaker
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Göstergeler
A binary options styled indicator to trade fair value gaps and line breaks. Its robust nature makes it standout from other binary options indicators.   With the right setup strategy, which I will provide after purchase, you will enjoy smooth operations of the indicator. BinaryBlockBreaker is coded with third-party applications such as  http://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=1341  Please signup and download the needed software to provide smooth user experience. 
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Liquipedia
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Liquipedia is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate a
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Göstergeler
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Intelligent CCI
Yaser Sabbaghi
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
It is CCI indicator with very smooth and noiseless movement that calculates four levels of buy, sell, overbought and oversold dynamically. Professional traders know well that level of 100, 200 or -100 and -200 are not always right and need fine adjustments. This indicator calculates those levels dynamically by using mathematics and statistic methods in addition to shows divergence between indicator and price. Like original CCI, for best result you have better to set proper value for CCI period b
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Göstergeler
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Binary Options Momentum Signals
Majeed Odubela
Göstergeler
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
"Scalper M5 sistemi" forex piyasasında ölçeklendirme stratejileri için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. %95'e varan doğruluk oranıyla bu gösterge, yeniden boyamaya gerek kalmadan işlem açmak için güvenilir sinyaller sağlar. Kısa vadeli ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için basit ama etkili bir yaklaşım kullanır ve bu da onu her seviyedeki yatırımcılar için uygun kılar. Göstergenin algoritması, yanlış sinyalleri filtrelemek ve yüksek olasılıklı ticaret kurulumları sağlamak için fiyat momentumu, oyn
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Göstergeler
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Usdjpy Bands RSI
ROOTASK Co.,Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor opens trades based on the Bollinger Bands signals and RSI. But it's not simple. The EA has been developed and optimized for Currency: USD/JPY Timeframe: M15 Indicator parameters Sell Entry Bands - Default value is 2.1. Sell Exit Bands - Default value is 2.3. Buy Entry Bands - Default value is 2.3. Buy Exit Bands - Default value is 2.9. RSI Sell Exit Point - Default value is 10. RSI only Sell Exit Point - Default value is 70. RSI only Buy Exit point - Default value is 10. Se
Forex Vampire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Vampire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  EUR/USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD   currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Regression Channel double
Vadim Zotov
3.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.76 (29)
Göstergeler
Benzersiz Adil Değer Açığı MT5 Göstergemiz (FVG) ile daha önce hiç olmadığı gibi bir ticaret deneyimi yaşayın Sınıfının en iyisi olarak kabul edilen bu MQL5 piyasa göstergesi, sıradanlığın ötesine geçiyor. Yatırımcılara piyasa dinamikleri hakkında eşsiz bir doğruluk ve içgörü düzeyi sunuyoruz. EA Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 SMC Tabanlı Gösterge:   WH SMC Indicator MT5 Özellikler: Sınıfının En İyisi Adil Değer Farkı Analizi. Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Desteği. Özelleştirme. Gerçek zamanlı uy
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Son derece etkili Adil Değer Açığı Göstergesine dayanan son teknoloji Uzman Danışmanımızı (EA) tanıtıyoruz. Hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu EA, piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için gelişmiş algoritmalardan yararlanır. her türlü işlem fırsatından yararlanmanızı sağlıyoruz. Satın Alma Sonrasında Kullanım Kılavuzu (.pdf) için   BANA ULAŞIN MT4 Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Temel Özellikler: Adil Değer Açığı Tespiti Otomatik   İşlem. Çok
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Uzman Danışmanlar
Son derece etkili Adil Değer Açığı Göstergesine dayanan son teknoloji Uzman Danışmanımızı (EA) tanıtıyoruz. Hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu EA, piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için gelişmiş algoritmalardan yararlanır. her türlü işlem fırsatından yararlanmanızı sağlıyoruz. Satın Alma Sonrasında Kullanım Kılavuzu (.pdf) için   BANA ULAŞIN MT5 Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Temel Özellikler: Adil Değer Açığı Tespiti Otomatik   İşlem. Çok
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (9)
Göstergeler
Grafiklerinize manuel olarak Fibonacci seviyeleri çizmekten sıkıldınız mı? Ticaretinizdeki temel destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirlemenin uygun ve etkili bir yolunu mu arıyorsunuz? Başka yerde arama!   Otomatik fibonacci   seviyeleri   yapan nihai MetaTrader 5 göstergesi olan DrawFib Pro ile tanışın       grafikleriniz üzerinde çizim yapar ve bu seviyeler aşıldığında zamanında uyarılar sağlar. DrawFib Pro ile ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirebilir, zamandan tasarruf edebilir ve daha bilinçli
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA è un consulente esperto all'avanguardia, progettato per sfruttare la potenza dei livelli di ritracciamento e di estensione di Fibonacci per il trading automatizzato. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, AutoFib EA potenzia la tua strategia di trading con precisione ed efficienza. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Regolare l'impostazione in base ai   risultati dei test. Domande? Non esitate a   chiedere. Caratteristiche principali: Trading automatizzato:   apri ordi
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.36 (11)
Göstergeler
Benzersiz Adil Değer Açığı MT4 Göstergemiz (FVG) ile daha önce hiç olmadığı gibi bir ticaret deneyimi yaşayın Sınıfının en iyisi olarak kabul edilen bu MQL5 piyasa göstergesi, sıradanlığın ötesine geçiyor. Yatırımcılara piyasa dinamikleri hakkında eşsiz bir doğruluk ve içgörü düzeyi sunuyoruz. EA Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 SMC Tabanlı Gösterge:   WH SMC Indicator MT4 Özellikler: Sınıfının En İyisi Adil Değer Farkı Analizi. Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi desteği. Özelleştirme. Gerçek zamanlı u
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.18 (11)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT5 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü: Price Wave  EA MT5 MT4 Sürümü :   Price Wave Pattern MT4
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Gelişmiş Gartley Modeli tanıma göstergesine hoş geldiniz Bu gösterge, fiyat yapısının HH ve LL'sine ve Fibonacci Seviyelerine göre gartley desenini tespit eder ve belirli fib seviyeleri karşılandığında gösterge, deseni grafikte gösterir. MT4 Sürümü:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **Bu Gösterge, tüm model tanımayı içeren   Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5   kombinasyonunun   bir parçasıdır.** Özellikler : Gartley modelini yüksek   doğrulukla   tespit etmek için Gelişmiş Algoritma. Çok   Hızlı
FREE
WH Range BreakOut EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Piyasa aralıklarını hassasiyet ve güvenle belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için titizlikle tasarlanmış uzman bir danışman olan   Range Breakout EA   ile breakout işlemlerinin potansiyelinden yararlanın. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Varsayılan Girişler       EURUSD - 1. Yarıyıl   . Temel Özellikler: Dinamik Aralık Algılama:   Tercih ettiğiniz zaman dilimlerine ve temel seviyelere göre piyasa aralıklarını otomatik olarak belirler. Breakout Onay Mantığ
WH Trend Continuation MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Kârlı pazar trendlerini kaçırmaktan bıktınız mı? Trend devamlılıklarını hassasiyet ve doğrulukla tanımlayabilen güvenilir bir aracınız olmasını ister miydiniz? Başka yerde arama! Trend Devam Göstergemiz, ticaret stratejinizi güçlendirmek ve oyunun bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olmak için burada. Trend Devam Göstergesi, tüccarların çeşitli finansal piyasalardaki trend devam modellerini belirlemesine ve onaylamasına yardımcı olmak için özel olarak oluşturulmuş güçlü bir araçtır. İster hiss
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Grafiklerinize manuel olarak Fibonacci seviyeleri çizmekten sıkıldınız mı? Ticaretinizdeki temel destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirlemenin uygun ve etkili bir yolunu mu arıyorsunuz? Başka yerde arama!   Otomatik fibonacci   seviyeleri   yapan nihai MetaTrader 4 göstergesi olan DrawFib Pro ile tanışın       grafikleriniz üzerinde çizim yapar ve bu seviyeler aşıldığında zamanında uyarılar sağlar. DrawFib Pro ile ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirebilir, zamandan tasarruf edebilir ve daha bilinçli
FREE
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Grafiklerinizde trend çizgileri çizme   sürecini otomatikleştiren yenilikçi MT5 göstergesi Auto Trendline ile tanışın. Manüel olarak trend çizgileri çizmenin sıkıcı ve zaman alan işine elveda deyin ve Auto Trendline'ın işi sizin için yapmasına izin verin! * Size talimatları ve adım adım kılavuzu   göndermek için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin  . Gelişmiş algoritması ile Otomatik Trend Çizgisi sizin için trend çizgilerini otomatik olarak algılar ve çizerek zamandan ve emekten tas
WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Üç Çizgili Vuruş Göstergesi       MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için. Bu gelişmiş araç, piyasadaki olası geri dönüşleri hassas ve kolay bir şekilde belirlemenize yardımcı olmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, bu gösterge işlem kararlarınızı iyileştirebilir ve karınızı maksimize edebilir. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Temel Özellikler: Doğru Ters Dönüş Sinyalleri   : Teknik analizde kanıtlanmış bir mum formasyonu olan üç çizgili vuruş formasyonuna daya
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT4 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz     ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü :   Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 sürümü:   Price Wave Patter
FREE
WH Order Block MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks , BOS (Break of Structure) , and CHOCH (Change of Character) . Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros. Features : Automatic Order Block Detection:  Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior. BOS & CHOCH Detection:  Buil
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için   WH   Trading Sessions MT5   göstergesiyle işlem hassasiyetinizi artırın! Bu güçlü araç, önemli piyasa seanslarını zahmetsizce görselleştirmenize ve yönetmenize yardımcı olur. Temelli   açık :   WH SMC Göstergesi MT5 MT4 Sürümü :   WH Ticaret Oturumları MT4 Temel Özellikler: Etkileşimli GUI Paneli   –   Asya, Londra ve New York   işlem seansları arasında kolayca seçim yapın ve geçiş yapın. Özelleştirilebilir Uyarılar ve Ayarlar   – Sezgisel   Seçenekler Sekmesiyle   göster
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge ünlü fraktal göstergeye dayanmaktadır ancak çok fazla özelleştirme   ve esnekliğe sahiptir. bu, trendin tersine döndüğünü tespit etmek ve kar potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkarmak için güçlü bir araçtır. Gelişmiş özellikleri ve kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ile her seviyedeki yatırımcılar için en iyi seçimdir. MT4 Sürümü:   Ultimate Fractals MT4 Özellikler : Özelleştirilebilir Fraktal Mum sayısı. Ters Hatlar. Özelleştirilebilir Ayarlar. Kullanıcı dostu arayüz. Ana Parametreler: Soldaki
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge ünlü fraktal göstergeye dayanmaktadır ancak çok fazla özelleştirme   ve esnekliğe sahiptir. bu, trendin tersine döndüğünü tespit etmek ve kar potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkarmak için güçlü bir araçtır. Gelişmiş özellikleri ve kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ile her seviyedeki yatırımcılar için en iyi seçimdir. MT5 Sürümü:   Ultimate Fractals MT5 Özellikler : Özelleştirilebilir Fraktal Mum sayısı. Ters Hatlar. Özelleştirilebilir Ayarlar. Kullanıcı dostu arayüz. Ana Parametreler: Soldaki
FREE
WH Range BreakOut MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Son teknoloji MQL5 göstergemiz Range BreakOut MT5 ile ticaretin yeni bir boyutunun kilidini açın Bu güçlü araç, fiyat hareketlerinin belirlenmiş aralıkların dışına çıkması durumunda bunları tespit etmek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmıştır. Finans piyasalarının dinamik dünyasında başarılı olmak için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz hassasiyeti ve güveni size sağlıyoruz. MT4 Sürümü   :   WH Range BreakOut MT4 Özellikler: Doğru Menzil Tespiti. Çoklu Semboller ve Çoklu Zaman Dilimleri (Tarayıcı). Gerç
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA, otomatik ticaret için Fibonacci düzeltme ve uzatma seviyelerinin gücünden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmış, son teknoloji ürünü bir uzman danışmandır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, AutoFib EA işlem stratejinizi hassasiyet ve verimlilikle güçlendirir. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ayarı testinize göre ayarlayın       sonuçlar. Sorularınız mı var? çekinmeyin       sormak. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik İşlem:       Fibonacci seviyelerine göre alım ve sa
FREE
WH ThreeLine Strike MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için   ThreeLine Strike Göstergesi   . Bu gelişmiş araç, piyasadaki olası geri dönüşleri hassas ve kolay bir şekilde belirlemenize yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, bu gösterge işlem kararlarınızı iyileştirebilir ve karınızı maksimize edebilir. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Temel Özellikler: Doğru Ters Dönüş Sinyalleri   : Teknik analizde kanıtlanmış bir mum formasyonu olan üç çizgili vuruş formasyonuna dayana
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Gelişmiş Gartley Modeli tanıma göstergesine hoş geldiniz Bu gösterge, fiyat yapısının HH ve LL'sine ve Fibonacci Düzeylerine dayalı gartley desenini tespit eder ve belirli fib seviyeleri karşılandığında, gösterge grafiği grafikte gösterir. MT5 Sürümü:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **Bu Gösterge,   kombinasyonun   bir parçasıdır   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   Tüm model tanımayı içeren .** Özellikler : Gartley paternini yüksek ile tespit etmek için Gelişmiş Algoritma       Doğruluk Çok
FREE
WH Range BreakOut EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Uzman Danışmanlar
Piyasa aralıklarını hassasiyet ve güvenle belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için titizlikle tasarlanmış uzman bir danışman olan   Range Breakout EA   ile breakout işlemlerinin potansiyelinden yararlanın. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Varsayılan Girişler       EURUSD - 1. Yarıyıl   . Temel Özellikler: Dinamik Aralık Algılama:   Tercih ettiğiniz zaman dilimlerine ve temel seviyelere göre piyasa aralıklarını otomatik olarak belirler. Breakout Onay Mantığ
WH Range BreakOut MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Son teknoloji MQL4 göstergemiz Range BreakOut MT4 ile ticaretin yeni bir boyutunun kilidini açın Bu güçlü araç, fiyat hareketlerinin belirlenmiş aralıkların dışına çıkması durumunda bunları tespit etmek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmıştır. Finans piyasalarının dinamik dünyasında başarılı olmak için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz hassasiyeti ve güveni size sağlıyoruz. MT5 Sürümü   :   WH Range BreakOut MT5 Özellikler: Doğru Menzil Tespiti. Çoklu Semboller ve Çoklu Zaman Dilimleri (Tarayıcı).
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi şu şekilde artırın:       WH   Ticaret Seansları MT4       MetaTrader 4 için gösterge! Bu güçlü araç, önemli piyasa seanslarını zahmetsizce görselleştirmenize ve yönetmenize yardımcı olur. Temelinde:   WH SMC Göstergesi MT4 MT5 Sürümü :   WH Ticaret Oturumları MT5 Temel Özellikler: Etkileşimli GUI Paneli       – Kolayca seçim yapın ve aralarında geçiş yapın       Asya, Londra ve New York       ticaret seansları. Özelleştirilebilir Uyarılar ve Ayarlar       – Göstergeyi
FREE
WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Harmonic Patterns tanıma göstergesine hoş geldiniz Gartley modeli, Yarasa modeli ve Cypher modeli, tacirler tarafından piyasadaki potansiyel geri dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için kullanılan popüler teknik analiz araçlarıdır. Ultimate Harmonic Patterns tanıma Göstergemiz, piyasaları taramak ve bu modelleri gerçek zamanlı olarak belirlemek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan güçlü bir araçtır. Ultimate Harmonic Patterns tanıma Göstergemiz ile, bu popüler modellere dayalı potansiyel tic
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt