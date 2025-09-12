Oracle flow

📌 Purpose of the indicator

Oracle Flow – is designed to search for entry points into the BUY/SELL market based on a combination of several technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart, signaling possible reversals or continuation of the trend, and, if necessary, accompanies them with sound/text notifications (Alerts).

⚙️ The main elements used:

Moving averages (EMA)
– two periods are used: Faster and Slower. With their help, intersections are recorded, confirming the strength of the movement.

RSI (Relative Strength Index)
– evaluates the strength of the trend. The signal is formed when crossing the 50 level (change in bull/bear dominance).

Bulls Power and Bears Power
– determine the imbalance between bulls and bears, enhancing signal filtering.

Bollinger Bands
– checking whether the price goes beyond the channel boundaries.

Filtering by volatility
– the indicator calculates the average range of candles (High–Low) to refine entry points.

🔔 Signal generation conditions

✅ BUY signal (green arrow down):

EMA (Faster) is above EMA (Slower), while the previous value indicates a possible reversal.

RSI shows the price exiting above the key level.

Bulls Power confirms growth, Bears Power is falling.

The price is below the lower border of Bollinger Bands.

Additional filters (the difference between the maximums/minimums for the period) confirm the strength of the signal.

✅ SELL signal (red arrow up):

EMA (Faster) is below EMA (Slower).

RSI shows a decline.

Bears Power is strengthening, Bulls Power is falling.

The price is above the upper border of Bollinger Bands.

Additional filters confirm the strength of the downward movement.

🔧 External parameters:

Faster / Slower – fast and slow EMA periods.

Period – RSI period.

FilterPeriod – extreme filter depth.

BPeriod, BShift, BDevia – Bollinger Bands settings.

aPeriod, bPeriod – periods for Bulls and Bears Power.

Alerts (TRUE/FALSE) – enable or disable notifications.

📊 Display on the chart:

Green arrow (down below the price) → BUY signal.

Red arrow (up above the price) → SELL signal.

✅ Advantages:

Combines several indicators at once, reducing the number of false signals.

Works on any timeframe and instrument.

Gives both visual and sound notifications.

Simple interpretation of signals (arrows).
