WH Order Block MT4

Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHOCH (Change of Character).
Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros.


Features :

Automatic Order Block Detection: Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior.

BOS & CHOCH Detection: Built-in market structure analysis that automatically marks Break of Structure and Change of Character zones – essential for trend shift confirmation.

Clean & Visual Display: Intuitive chart markings and color-coded zones make it easy to interpret signals and trade with confidence.

Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to match your trading style with adjustable sensitivity, zone lifespan, and visual preferences.


Why Use Order Block?

Institutional traders leave footprints in the form of order blocks – zones where smart money places large orders.
Recognizing these zones, along with market structure shifts (BOS and CHOCH), gives you a strategic advantage by entering trades where the risk-to-reward is most favorable.
This tool is ideal for:

  • Supply & Demand Traders

  • Smart Money Concept Practitioners

  • Price Action Traders

  • Swing and Intraday Traders


Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Whether you're a beginner learning smart money concepts or an advanced trader looking for reliable market structure tools,
orders block provides you with everything you need to trade confidently and consistently.

Have Questions?  Contact me directly (DM) 

