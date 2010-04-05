Diya The Light
Diya The Light EA
Diya The Light EA is a powerful averaging strategy Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance across all currency pairs and timeframes. With smart money management, customizable trading hours, spread/margin protection, and real-time profit tracking, it adapts to your trading style while maintaining control over risk. Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders, it supports 3 money management modes and adjustable lot sizes to match your capital and risk appetite. Perfect for accounts starting from $500 (or equivalent in cent accounts), and best suited for $1,000+. Fully automated, intelligent, and reliable.
A professional averaging strategy EA with smart risk controls and customizable settings.
Diya The Light EA is an advanced Expert Advisor built around a smart averaging strategy. It features intelligent money management and powerful customization to suit various trading styles and risk preferences.
✅ Key Features:
-
Smart averaging system with adjustable step control
-
3 flexible money management modes
-
Automatic take profit and dynamic risk control
-
Time-based trading filter (customizable trading hours)
-
Built-in spread and margin protection
-
Visual candle coloring for better chart readability
-
Real-time profit tracking with a professional info panel
-
Adjustable initial lot size based on your risk appetite
-
Supports all currency pairs
-
Works on any timeframe
Recommendations:
-
Minimum capital: $500 (or equivalent in cent account)
-
Optimal capital: $1,000 for best performance
-
Carefully manage position sizing, as the strategy uses averaging
-
Use on low-spread ECN accounts for best results
Best For:
-
Traders who prefer automated averaging strategies
-
Users looking for controlled risk with steady growth potential
-
Anyone who wants a clean, professional interface with real-time trade tracking
Risk Disclaimer:
This EA uses an averaging strategy. It is recommended to monitor trades and use proper risk settings to avoid excessive drawdown.