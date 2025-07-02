Hello, traders! I am Scalpex EA, the newest and a highly precise addition to the world of Expert Advisors. My specialty? Precision scalping across Forex, Gold, and Crypto. Yes, I trade with finesse on pairs like EURUSD, XAUUSD, and various crypto markets, delivering unparalleled trading opportunities with speed and accuracy. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced scalping Expert Advisor ever created.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING

2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Scalpex EA is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD

Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage

Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

Account type: Hedging

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory)

Core Features

Precision entries based on momentum confirmation

Works with Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices

No martingale or grid; includes SL/TP and trailing stop

Operates on M5 and M15 timeframes

Session, RSI, EMA, and news filters

Auto lot sizing with drawdown protection

Optimized for low-spread pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

Performance Highlights

Win rate over 70%

Low drawdown

Profit Factor above 3

Recovery Factor above 8

Backtested with 15 years of tick data

Platform Compatibility

Runs on MetaTrader 5 (4 and 5‑digit brokers)

Best suited to ECN brokers (e.g., IC Markets)

Default optimized settings for M15

How It Works

Monitors major sessions (London, New York)

Confirms trend and momentum before entry

Executes trades with predefined SL/TP

Applies trailing stop to lock in profits

Exits based on market conditions

What’s Included

10 lifetime activations

Lifetime updates

Setup guide and documentation

Support via MQL5 comments or messaging

Input Parameters Overview

General Settings

SType : Select Forex, Crypto, Gold, or Indices

: Select Forex, Crypto, Gold, or Indices LotType : Fixed or dynamic risk sizing

: Fixed or dynamic risk sizing Timeframe : M15 recommended

: M15 recommended TradeComment : Custom trade label

: Custom trade label inpMagic: Unique trade identifier

Trading Controls

StartHour / EndHour : Active trading window

: Active trading window MaximumLoss : Auto-stop limit

: Auto-stop limit TrailingStop: Enables dynamic trailing stop

News Filter

Pauses trading during high-impact events

RSI & EMA Filters

RSI threshold settings

EMA deviation filter to avoid overextended moves

Trading Days

Choose active weekdays

Important Notes

This is a trading tool, not a profit promise.

Always test on a demo account first.

For best results, enable trailing stops and use default settings.

Designed for stability and capital preservation.

A VPS is mandatory to ensure smooth operation of the EA.



